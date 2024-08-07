Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu The Owner of Studio Bleu on 'Dance Moms: A New Era' Isn't Part of the Drama on the Show Glo Hampton was close friends with Abby Lee Miller. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 7 2024, 9:15 a.m. ET Source: Heather Sten/A+E Networks

Some fans call it a Dance Moms curse, while others just don't understand how a dance studio can sustain itself if it relies solely on parents never missing a payment. But when it comes to Studio Bleu, which is front and center on Dance Moms: A New Era, fans have lots to say about who owns the studio and the rumors plaguing its success before the Dance Moms reboot even came out on Hulu.

Article continues below advertisement

Studio Bleu is located in Ashburn, Va. And, while Gloria "Glo" Hampton is the main instructor on the show, there is an owner who pops in from time to time on Dance Moms: A New Era. Still, if the rumors are to be believed, pretty soon, the new Abby Lee Miller will have to find a new dance studio where she can get into verbal altercations with young dancers and their moms.

Article continues below advertisement

Who owns Studio Bleu on 'Dance Moms: A New Era'?

Kimberly Walsh Rishi took ownership of Studio Bleu in 2003. And, until filming commenced for Dance Moms: A New Era, all had seemed well. But before the series dropped on Hulu, there were rumors on reddit that the building was for rent, meaning the studio would need to be cleared out. Comments on the post suggested that Kimberly had fallen into money issues and that's why Studio Bleu was losing its original space.

Although Kimberly hasn't publicly shared any details about the closing of the studio, her Instagram has not been updated since 2023. Before then, it was full of performance announcements and praises for various classes or students with their awards. The account has been tagged in more recent posts from dancers at their recitals, and there's an entirely other account that appears to also represent the studio. but it's possible that the fate of Studio Bleu could be in limbo.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Studio Bleu closed now?

The status of Studio Bleu isn't totally clear. If you call the number listed on the website, you're connected with a recording to let you know that if you leave a message about classes, you'll get a call in return. However, according to comments on Yelp and social media, parents haven't had the best luck in getting their kids spots at the studio.

Article continues below advertisement

One Yelp review from July 2024 says, "Signed my daughter up for a summer dance camp for $335. Notified by the merchant that the camp was canceled, and we would be notified the following week about a rescheduling. Never received any notification. Submitted a claim to my credit card bank."