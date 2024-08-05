Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu Abby, Who? There's a New Dance Team In Town On Hulu's 'Dance Moms: A New Era' "I often find I get results simply with a look," dance coach Glo Hampton said. By Sheridan Singleton Published Aug. 5 2024, 6:09 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

There are so many series in reality TV's past that have made their mark in the history of the genre. One of these shows is Dance Moms. The series first premiered in 2011 on Lifetime and followed the Abby Lee Dance Company in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Abby Lee Miller was the boisterous studio owner who also ran the competitive dance team. The series' success also led to controversy, as Abby's questionable methods of teaching and discipline could easily be seen as verbal abuse towards children.

The original iteration of Dance Moms lasted eight seasons on Lifetime before it was officially canceled. Abby attempted her own revival of the series during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, but the series was shelved due to allegations of racism. Given the controversies Abby has faced over the past decade, it makes sense that her attempt at a comeback did not see the light of day. Now, Hulu has revived the series, and this time Abby has nothing to do with it. Here is the cast of Dance Moms: A New Era.

Gloria "Glo" Hampton

First up is the guiding light and leader of Studio Bleu, Gloria "Glo" Hampton. She stands at the center as the guiding force behind Studio Bleu's Junior Elites Dance and has shared that she is a different kind of coach in comparison to Abby Lee Miller. Glo shared in an interview with People, "Abby was able to get amazing results by demanding the best with her booming voice and scary demeanor, while I often find I get results simply with a look." Instagram: @missglodance

Domenica (Mom) and Isabella 'Smiley' (10)

Now, it's time to move on to the dancers and their mothers. First up is 10-year-old Isabella, who goes by the nickname Smiley. Smiley is no stranger to the limelight, as she has modeled for major brands like Hurley and Nike. Domenica, her mother, has her hands full with Smiley's dance and her other daughter's gymnastics training. Instagram: @smileydances

Min (Mom) and Mina (8)

The youngest member of the cast is 8-year-old Mina. Mina started dancing at 4 years old and has the constant support of her mother, Min, who works in IT. Min is hopeful Mina's experience on the team will teach her the importance of hard work and show her that she can make her own dreams come true. Instagram: @minaterry

Corrine (Mom) and Lily (11)

Lily, 11, has a resume that could put many adults to shame, having already begun training in various styles and forms of dance. She is a competitor and her marketing professional mother, Corrine, is there to make sure she achieves all her goals. Instagram: @lily.rae.bono

Leslie (Mom) and Leilah Bell (10)

As a mother of three, Leslie has her hands full, but that does not necessarily mean she'll slack off in her role as a dance mom. Leilah Bell is a 10-year-old with a passion for performance, and Leslie has no qualms about doing whatever she can to support her daughter. Instagram: @leilahdancegirl

Lisa (Mom) and Ashlan (11)

Having studied at Studio Bleu for six years, Ashlan is another very focused student under Coach Glo's tutelage. The 11-year-old has studied various forms of dance and loves participating in the arts. Her mother, Lisa, formerly worked in a corporate job before taking a part-time job to help focus on Ashlan's training. Instagram: @ashlangiuliana

Roxce (Mom) and Bellatrix (10)

With the goal of one day being on the stages of Broadway, 10-year-old Bellatrix is not only focused on dance but also studying singing and acting as well. Her mother, Roxce, is there to support Bellatrix at every step of the way. Instagram: @bellatrixcastillo

Tammi (Mom) and Audrina "Audrey" (13)

At 13 years old, Audrey has a resumé that would put most of the students currently in a B.F.A. conservatory program to shame, having already made her Broadway debut in Hugh Jackman's production of The Music Man. In addition to having shared the Broadway stage with Wolverine, Audrey has also won many titles in dance competitions. All of this was made possible thanks to her mother, Tammi, who is proud of being a full-time dance mom. Instagram: @audrinabrudner

Jing (Mom) and Gina (11)

