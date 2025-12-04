Abby Lee Miller Says She Is "Sticking With the Filters" After Editing Neil Patrick Harris Selfie "Ummm … What did you do to my face …?" By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 4 2025, 10:04 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@therealabbylee

Some celebrities are a little more subtle with filters and editing for social media than others. When it comes to former Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller, though, using Facetune on not only her own selfies, but those with other people, seems like a given. When she shared a picture with Neil Patrick Harris on Instagram, her face and his were visibly smoothed out, causing Neil to comment and ask what she did to his face.

Abby posted a collection of photos, taken outside of the Art on Broadway show starring Neil, Bobby Cannavale, and James Corden. In the post, she had other pictures with Bobby and James, respectively, but she did not Facetune those photos. Naturally, Neil seemed a little shocked when he quickly commented to ask why Abby felt the need to edit the one photo she took with him.

Abby Lee Miller explained why she Facetuned Neil Patrick Harris's picture.

Soon after Abby shared the post on Instagram, Neil commented, "Ummm … What did you do to my face …?" Although hundreds of users left their own comments in the same thread under the post, Abby managed to slip in and respond to Neil herself. And, after she gave her reason for the editing of that particular photo, she essentially stood her ground. As in, she did not take down the photo.

"Burkitt lymphoma, 10 rounds of invasive chemo, [and] a big birthday," Abby commented in response to Neil. "So I'm sticking with the filters! You sir, always look fabulous no matter what!!!" According to People, Abby revealed to fans in 2019 that she was in remission following her cancer diagnosis and treatments. However, per her own admission on Instagram, she is still dealing with the physical effects of her diagnosis years later.

The official account for Facetune also commented on Abby's post and joked, "Abby let me proofread your post next time baby gorgeous." Other users commented to say that, in editing that photo alone among the others Abby took and shared in the same post, she "yassified" Neil.

When was Abby Lee Miller diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma?

Abby was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, which is a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, in 2018. As Abby has shared on social media over the years, she went through chemotherapy multiple times and had spinal surgery. As a result, she has used a wheelchair for years following her diagnosis and treatment. In April 2019, Abby posted a photo of her spinal surgery scar on Instagram and wrote about her experience in a lengthy caption.

"I struggled [through] months of physical therapy to learn to sit up again, to crawl, and maybe with a miracle someday I'll walk," she wrote. She also speculated that doctors she had seen before her diagnosis did not look closely enough at her symptoms and that they might have been able to diagnose her sooner.