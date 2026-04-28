Where Confidence Meets Code: How Abhinav Sharma Designs Investing Platforms for Uncertain Moments From mobile payments to leading large-scale and resilient investing systems, he focuses on making financial decisions clearer, faster, and more reliable. By Reese Watson Published April 28 2026, 3:07 p.m. ET Source: Deepika Gautam

Abhinav Sharma leads engineering for a large-scale online investing platform used by millions of investors, where every moment of uncertainty carries real financial consequences. His work focuses on building systems that remain stable, responsive, and trustworthy, especially when markets move fast, and decisions feel hardest to make.

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He pays close attention to the second people rarely talk about. A person taps a screen, then waits. “Confidence is fragile,” Sharma says. “If the system feels unpredictable, people hesitate. They stop trusting themselves.”

He came up during the early smartphone era, when products were still teaching the public what was possible. Sharma earned a Master’s in Computer Engineering at Columbia University and then co-founded a mobile application startup. He learned quickly that users reward the simplest path, not the most impressive backend story. “People do not want to study your product,” Sharma says. “They want it to make sense the first time.”

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That lesson followed him into financial services during the rapid growth of mobile-first money movement. At Barclays, Sharma worked on peer-to-peer payments and mobile banking capabilities. His scope expanded into broader digital banking, credit card platforms, and lending ecosystems. He later served as Vice President and Head of Digital Engineering at Barclays US, leading large-scale digital platforms and co-branded credit partnerships, including Uber. Barclays recognized his work with a Global COO Star Award in 2012, in recognition of his contributions to Pingit, the peer-to-peer payments application. Sharma talks about that moment as a signal of a larger shift. People were starting to expect financial tasks to feel normal on a phone, not like a process you had to brace for.

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“Once you make money movement simple, you raise the standard,” he says. “People stop accepting friction as inevitable.” After finance, he moved into consumer scale at Comcast. As Senior Director, he led engineering for flagship Xfinity app and xFi digital platforms serving more than 40 million customers, with product initiatives showcased at CES 2020 and CES 2022. That environment does not let you hide behind excuses. At that size, a small issue can turn into a flood of frustration fast. “When tens of millions rely on you, reliability is not optional,” Sharma says. “It is the expectation.”

Today, Sharma’s work sits inside self-directed investing technology. He is a Senior Executive Director of Software Engineering at a leading global investment bank. The platforms under his responsibility were reported at about $137B plus in client assets as of January 2026, with more than two million active users and multi-billion-dollar annual trading volumes. He leads an engineering organization of 150 plus technologists across the United States and India. He also manages a technology investment portfolio of over $20M annually, focused on modernizing digital brokerage infrastructure.

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He does not talk about those numbers like a flex. He talks about them like a reminder that every decision carries weight. Millions of people rely on the platform. That means the experience has to hold up on an ordinary day and on a day when markets feel like they are moving too fast. “At that scale, mistakes are loud,” Sharma says. “So you build like you expect to be tested.” His team supports capabilities that many self-directed investors want but can find intimidating like options and bond trading through their mobile. Streaming market data that updates continuously. Decision support improvements powered by AI, meant to help users make choices and track how their trades are handled.

Sharma’s view is that sophistication should not feel like a locked room. The platform can offer advanced tools without turning the interface into a puzzle. “People should not feel like the tools were built for someone else,” he says. “We make it feel personal and simple to use.” One of his contributions is building the foundation for real-time information. Sharma is described as the architect of a real-time streaming market data utility platform that enables scalable pricing, execution, and portfolio monitoring across equities, options, and fixed income products. He sees that as a trust requirement because outdated information can lead to poor timing decisions and unnecessary stress.

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When you see the market clearly, you can act more calmly,” Sharma says. “The experience feels less like guessing.” He also emphasizes the practical value of execution quality. The platform reports benchmarks that include 97.35 percent price improvement versus NBBO and 78 percent midpoint-or-better execution. Additional benchmarks include execution speed of about 0.05 seconds for S&P 500 market orders under 2,000 shares. Sharma says those metrics matter because they connect engineering work to investor outcomes. A platform can look beautiful and still cost users money if execution is weak. He prefers to judge systems by what they deliver, not what they claim.

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“A platform can be polished and still fail you where it counts,” he says. “I care about the result you get.” He also builds inside strict boundaries. His work aligns with regulatory frameworks such as FINRA and SEC, plus ADA accessibility requirements. Sharma does not treat that as a burden. He treats it as part of what it means to build financial technology responsibly. “If you cannot explain what happened, you have a problem,” he says. “Traceability is part of trust.”

The platform’s user experience has also been recognized across the industry, contributing to multiple J.D. Power U.S. Wealth Management Digital Experience awards, including the highest overall scores in recent years, and StockBrokers.com Best-in-Class recognition for digital experience and education. Sharma values recognition when it reflects a stable experience over time. “Consistency is the real achievement,” he says. “A great week is not enough.”

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Outside his primary role, he stays connected to broader technology communities and spends time giving back. Sharma is a member of the Forbes Technology Council and a Senior Member of IEEE. He is also a Raptors Dev Fellow and a member of the Consumer Technology Association. He has served as a judge for hackathons and innovation events, including CES 2026 Innovation Awards and the Globee Artificial Intelligence Award in 2025, and he also coaches participants and provides feedback to young engineers and emerging innovators. When he looks forward, Sharma expects AI will accelerate the adoption of ever-available markets where one can invest and access liquidity to most standard assets in capital markets like stocks, bonds, crypto, all the time and globally accessible. He believes this will strengthen the US economy as time zones, liquidity, and capital inefficiencies fade away