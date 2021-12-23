'Finding Magic Mike' Host Adam Rodriguez Talks Hardest Part of Competing on The Dance Competition Series (EXCLUSIVE)

What do you feel is the hardest part about competing on the show?

AR: Learning the dances and then letting go of the fear of looking funny — learning to fully commit.

As someone who has performed similar dance numbers on stage, what was the best piece of advice you gave to these guys?

AR: I don’t know if there is just one piece of advice that could be the best, because each of the guys responded to the things that made the most sense to them individually. I guess one of the things that comes to mind, is 'let go.' That is where you find the freedom, and in the freedom comes the joy.