'Finding Magic Mike' Will Welcome Many Celebrity Judges During Its First Season

'Finding Magic Mike' Will Welcome Many Celebrity Judges During Its First SeasonBy Joseph Allen
Dec. 15 2021, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
The first season of a new reality series is always a test of what works and what doesn't. For Finding Magic Mike, which is set to debut on HBO Max on Dec. 16, one of the elements the show is introducing is a rotating panel of celebrity guest judges that complement the core judges that are regularly featured on the show. This is not an unfamiliar model to reality TV fans, but many are still curious about who those guest judges will be.