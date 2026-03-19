Crimson Tide Star Aden Holloway Arrested on Felony Charges Ahead of NCAA Tournament It could carry a prison sentence, if Aden is convicted. By Ivy Griffith Updated March 19 2026, 9:13 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

For the University of Alabama Crimson Tide fans, March started out on a low note. Star player Aden Holloway was placed under arrest, shaking up the starting lineup just as the team prepared for the NCAA Tournament.

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The reasons behind Aden's arrest seem to be somewhat controversial, with some people speaking in support of the player, while others believe he's facing due justice. Here's what we know about the felony arrest that the Alabama athlete is facing.

Source: MEGA

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Here's what we know about Aden Holloway's arrest.

According to TMZ, the arrest centers around what police found in his apartment after executing a search warrant. Items seized included over two pounds of marijuana, and officials are saying it exceeds what one might reasonably keep for personal use. Descriptions of the apartment suggested that he might have been distributing and possibly selling the marijuana without the legal authority to do so.

The apartment was described as having marijuana plants all over, with the outlet adding that there was paraphernalia and cash on hand that suggested involvement beyond private use. They reported, "The 21-year-old junior was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and failure to affix a tax stamp — both felonies." According to The Legal Guide, it could be considered a Class A felony, which may carry a hefty prison sentence.

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Aden was taken to jail, and his bond was set at $5,000, which he posted. Apparently, the basketball player was tight-lipped until he spoke to explain that he "smokes." It's unclear exactly how this arrest will impact his career long term, and much may depend on whether or not he ends up with a prison sentence.

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Crimson Tide leadership and fans have reacted differently.

It might not be surprising to learn that people are somewhat divided over Aden's arrest. And most divisions seem to happen along team lines. Those who support Alabama believe he was unjustly arrested, while those who support the opposing teams feel it was justified. On TikTok, one user wrote, "Come on, it's just weed." Another mused, "He's not starting his career strong with an arrest." Others debated whether or not he'd have the money to wiggle out of trouble or would serve a one to five-year prison sentence.

But when it comes to Alabama and the Crimson Tide basketball program, they're prepared to go ahead with the season without Aden. In a statement, the university said, "The University is aware of the allegations and is working to gather more information" (excerpts via USA Today).

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On March 16, 2026, Crimson Tide basketball coach Nate Oats explained, "Look, we've got standards in our program. We've got ways we've held our guys accountable, and we try to keep everything in-house. Obviously, some of the situations, you can't. This is one of those."