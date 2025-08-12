Is Alabama QB Ty Simpson Single or Taken? Inside His Dating Life Is Ty’s romantic life busy or quiet? Here’s what we found out! By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 12 2025, 5:36 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

For much of his college football career, which began in January 2022, Ty Simpson was better known for being on the sidelines than actually playing in games for the University of Alabama. Since joining the team, Ty had appeared in just 16 games and hadn’t started in a single one, according to CBS Sports. Still, he stayed at Alabama for three years (and counting) despite the limited playing time. It’s a little surprising, considering he’s a five-star quarterback on the 247Composite ranking system.

He's also described in his Alabama bio as “one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation” coming out of high school. But his reputation got a major upgrade on Aug. 11, 2025, when Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer announced that Ty would be the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback. The news has brought him even more attention, and it’s sparked curiosity about his personal life, like whether he’s dating. So, does Ty have a special someone in this life right now?

Is Alabama Crimson Tide starting quarterback Ty Simpson dating anyone?

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson doesn’t appear to be dating anyone at the moment, and there’s no public information about him being in a relationship. While it’s possible he could be involved with someone, for now, he seems to be keeping any romance private. As most of us can attest, relationships tend to interfere with focus and routine, so choosing to keep his attention on the sport might be in his best interest, especially now.

August 2025 marked a pivotal moment in his college football journey when he was named the starting quarterback, so it’s understandable why dating might be on the back burner for Ty. What further suggests he’s not focused on dating is that his Instagram mostly features football content, making it clear what his priorities are.

Where is Ty Simpson from?

Originally from Martin, Tenn., Ty Simpson was born on Dec. 21, 2002, and is the son of Julie and Jason Simpson. Ironically, his father is the head coach for the UT Martin Skyhawks and is the “longest tenured head football coach in the Ohio Valley Conference,” according to his UTM Sports bio. He’s coached the team for 18 seasons and holds a 115-87 record.

Ty attended public high school in his hometown at Westview High School, also in Martin. After graduating early, he enrolled at the University of Alabama and began playing football for the Crimson Tide in 2022. During his first year, he played in four games, including matchups against Utah State, ULM, Vanderbilt, and Austin Peay, according to his Alabama bio.

Ty Simpson on how it feels to be #Alabama's starting quarterback:



"It's a dream come true." pic.twitter.com/553yoo51u1 — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) August 12, 2025