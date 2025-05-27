Did 'Duck Dynasty' Star Phil Robertson Play College Football? Details on His Days at Louisiana Tech Phil was the star of the popular A&E series, 'Duck Dynasty.' By Niko Mann Published May 27 2025, 11:59 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @ officialmisskayrobertson

Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson died on May 25 following a battle with Alzheimer's disease. His son, Jase Robertson, announced that the A&E star had Alzheimer's last December. The late reality star was 79.

Phil was the focus of the popular A&E series based on his family's duck-hunting business in Louisiana. The show aired on the network from 2012 to 2017. The reality star founded his company, Duck Commander, back in the 1970s in West Monroe. News of his death is prompting fans to learn more about Phil, and one of the questions his fans are asking is if the late reality star ever played college football.

Did Phil Robertson play college football?

Fans of Duck Dynasty are wondering if Phil Robertson played college football, and the answer is yes! According to CBS Sports, Phil played college football at Louisiana Tech. The former reality star was a starting quarterback for the college for two seasons.

Phil played for Louisiana Tech in 1966 and 1967. The outlet reports that Phil started ahead of the No. 1 overall draft pick and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Terry Bradshaw. The Duck Dynasty star played 16 games. However, he decided not to continue in 1968 and pursued his passion for duck hunting and fishing. “Terry went for the bucks, and I chased after the ducks," said Phil.

The X account for Louisiana Tech football shared a post on the platform following the sad news of Phil's death on May 25. "We are saddened to learn of the passing of former LA Tech quarterback, Phil Robertson," read the post. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Robertson family during this time."

Many believed that Phil had the makings to become a pro football player. The Duck Dynasty star completed 179 of 411 pass attempts for 2,237 yards while at Louisiana Tech. He also had 12 touchdowns and threw 34 interceptions. Phil was later inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, but not as a football player. He was inducted for his achievements as an outdoorsman.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of former LA Tech quarterback, Phil Robertson. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Robertson family during this time. https://t.co/z0g2UCcvPc pic.twitter.com/OIZMd618N6 — LA Tech Football 🏈 (@LATechFB) May 26, 2025

While at Louisiana Tech, Phil earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in education, according to A&E, and he spent several years as a teacher. He and his wife, Miss Kay, had four boys, Alan, Jase, Willie, and Jep. Phil also has a daughter, Phyllis, from an extramarital affair.

Phil didn't learn about his daughter's existence until 2020. According to People, Phyllis contacted Jase and Alan after learning that she and her other siblings were only half-siblings. After a DNA test, Phyllis learned that she was Phil's daughter. The family introduced her to the public on Phil's podcast, Unashamed, that same year. After learning about his daughter, Phil reportedly said, "Girl, you're the best thing that ever came out of my past."

