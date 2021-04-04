Willie and Korie Robertson Discuss Adopting Biracial Son (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

With an April 5, 2021 premiere date, the series will see Willie and Korie inviting celebrity guests to have open discussions on culturally dividing topics — and in the first installment, they'll discuss adopting their biracial son, Will Robertson Jr .

Fans of Duck Dynasty will be excited to learn that stars from the A&E Network reality show, Willie and Korie Robertson , are launching a new Facebook Watch series called At Home with the Robertsons .

Some of the guests and topics viewers will see on At Home with the Robertsons include: Tim and Demi Tebow on abstinence and getting married young; Nate Boyer, Mike Thomas, and Arian Foster on kneeling for the anthem; and Hannah Brown on pageants and the objectification of women in media, in addition to topics such as COVID-19, raising Black sons in America, and veganism.

"Each episode features open conversations, to learn new perspectives and find common ground on culturally dividing topics," a news release about the series explains.

Each Monday, will feature celebrity guests for honest conversations and outdoor Louisiana-style activities. Then on Thursdays, Willie and Korie will join together with other members of the Robertson family to discuss Monday's episode topic and share what they learned.

Willie and Korie Robertson tackled racism and raising a biracial son on 'At Home with the Robertsons.'

For the premiere week of At Home with the Robertsons, Love and Hip Hop's Yandy and Mendeecees Harris met with Korie and Willie to discuss racism and raising a Black son, who was adopted at 5 weeks old. Will (whom the family calls "Little Will") also shared his experiences growing up in a white family.

Article continues below advertisement

In a clip from the episode, which was exclusively revealed to Distractify ahead of its air date, Korie shared reactions she got after adopting a biracial child. Watch the clip below.

Source: Willie Robertson/Facebook

Article continues below advertisement

"I remember my grandmother had a friend who's Black that expressed to her that she felt like white people shouldn't adopt Black kids," Korie explained. "I think she just felt like Black people should adopt Black people and white people should adopt white people. But I just think that's so ... That's not helpful."

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

To that, Willie added, "Actually, where it came up was Korie and I were interested in adopting, and so they said, 'Well it'll be a couple of years, you know, there's people on the list — unless you're open to adopting biracial. Those are the hardest ones to place here in the South.' And we were like no, we're totally fine with that." "That's crazy," Korie added, of their reaction to that tidbit of information at the time.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Willie further reflected on raising a Black son in a different . "I guess the protector in me would always want to protect them from something happening to them or said to them just because of the color of their skin and what people think out of ignorance or hate," he shared.

Source: Willie Robertson/Facebook