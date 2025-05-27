‘Duck Dynasty’ Patriarch Phil Robertson Died at Age 79 "We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord." By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 27 2025, 9:52 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@officialphilrobertson

Sunday, May 25, 2025, was a sad day for Duck Dynasty fans when news broke that Phil Robertson, the A&E show's patriarch, had died. Phil was 79 years old at the time of his death.

The reality star's famous family confirmed the news of his death in a statement and on social media. Here's everything to know about his cause of death.

What was Phil Robertson's cause of death?

Phil's exact cause of death wasn't immediately shared with the public. However, his son, Jase Robertson, revealed on a podcast in December 2024 that the patriarch had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease. Still, on May 25, his son, Willie Robertson, and Willie's wife, Korie Robertson, didn't go into the specifics of his death, as they posted a joint statement confirming his father was "now with the Lord."

"We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord," the family wrote, adding elsewhere, "Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen to the Good News of Jesus. We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again."

"We know so many of you love him and have been impacted by his life," the statement continued. The Robertsons added they were planning a private ceremony for Phil and that a public service would be coming soon. Phil was born and raised in Louisiana. According to CBS News, he found success in football as a star quarterback and went on to play for Louisiana Tech, notably starting ahead of future four-time Super Bowl winner and Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw in both 1966 and 1967.