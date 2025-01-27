'Duck Dynasty' Star Uncle Si's Health Has Been Declining Gradually Over the Years In January 2025, 'Duck Dynasty' star Uncle Si Robertson was hospitalized. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 27 2025, 10:46 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @sirobertson

In a surprising twist, Duck Dynasty is making a comeback! The hit reality series, which ran from 2012 to 2017, will be back on the small screen in 2025 with many of the original stars.

Article continues below advertisement

As fans eagerly await the reboot, many are wondering if fan-favorite Uncle Si Robertson will make an appearance. With health concerns surrounding him in recent years, viewers are dying to know if he'll be part of the revival. Here's everything you need to know about Uncle Si's health and whether he will return to Duck Dynasty.

Article continues below advertisement

Uncle Si will return to 'Duck Dynasty' amid health issues.

We have some good news, folks: Uncle Si will return to Duck Dynasty! Despite his health worsening over the years, OG stars Korie Robertson and Sadie Robertson Huff shared the news on the January 22 episode of Sadie's podcast, Whoa That's Good.

When asked if Uncle Si would appear in the reboot, Korie responded, "Yes, you will see Uncle Si on the show. So much has changed. We've got a lot to catch people up on." While fans are excited to see Uncle Si back on TV, there are still plenty of concerns about his health — and for good reason.

Article continues below advertisement

Just a day after the podcast, Uncle Si was absent from the Duck Call Room podcast due to a terrifying hunting accident. He and Duck Commander general manager Justin Martin had been hunting with two other guys in Arkansas when Uncle Si fell while trying to exit the boat quickly. The fall led him to land on his oxygen machine, but Uncle Si insisted he was fine.

Article continues below advertisement

However, his behavior raised concerns. Justin noticed Uncle Si was unusually quiet and distant — which prompted fears of a concussion. Three days after the group returned home to Louisiana, Uncle Si was rushed to the emergency room with severe pain and low oxygen levels.

After extensive tests, it was determined that his ribs were bruised, not broken, and his overall health was stable. As for his low oxygen levels, Justin suspected it was due to panic attacks, as Uncle Si was likely anxious something more serious was wrong. However, his numbers normalized once he learned he was OK. Uncle Si has since been released from the hospital and is now recovering.

Article continues below advertisement

Uncle Si health issues likely stem from his past smoking habits.

Now, this horrifying incident brings us back to a previous health scare. In May 2024, Uncle Si sparked concern when he posted a video on Instagram that showed him hooked up to oxygen. During a June 2024 episode of Duck Call Room, he revealed that he'd been using oxygen for a while and explained the reason

Article continues below advertisement

"The reason is, OK, when I was young, I was stupid and I smoked cigarettes," Uncle Si said, adding that he slowly transitioned from smoking Winston cigarettes to cigars because he "thought it was better." But he quickly realized that smoking, in any form, is harmful.

Uncle Si also has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which made his early 2021 COVID-19 diagnosis particularly concerning. At the time, he admitted he thought he wouldn't survive the virus, with his family and podcast co-hosts noting he didn't take all the steps he could have to protect his health.