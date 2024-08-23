Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Sadie Robertson's Kids — The 'Duck Dynasty' Alum Is a Mom of Two Sadie Robertson has loved being a mom, but she's also been vulnerable about dealing with postpartum anxiety. By Sarah Kester Published Aug. 23 2024, 1:27 p.m. ET Source: Instagram | @legititsadierob

As a prominent Christian influencer, Duck Dynasty alum Sadie Robertson Huff appears to have understood the Bible's command to “be fruitful and multiply.”

The 27-year-old has two young children with her husband, Christian Huff — and shows no signs of stopping at just two. This makes sense considering her parents, Korie and Willie Robertson, have six children. Keep reading to learn about Sadie Robertson's kids, her struggles with postpartum anxiety, and the large family she prays about.

Who are Sadie Robertson’s kids?

The Whoa That’s Good podcast host has two daughters: Honey, 3, and Haven, 1. Becoming a mom has been a transformative experience for the reality TV star. But it hasn’t been without its challenges, particularly postpartum anxiety. On an episode of her podcast, Sadie shared that while she has struggled with anxiety for the majority of her life, the disorder was heightened after giving birth to her children. Honey's birth, in particular, brought up a lot of emotions.

She said that a “lot of crazy things” happened like the baby getting stuck in delivery. When Honey was older, she was also hospitalized for Respiratory Syncytial Virus, a common respiratory virus. "Because Honey and I had the labor that we experienced, my mind kept going into the 'What ifs?' Like what would have happened, what if it did last one more minute and she didn't make it, what if she didn't actually end up coming out ... What if I lost too much blood?'" she said.

This “toxic brain spiral” caused her to feel “jittery” and made her “chest feel super tight.”

But even though she was feeling these symptoms, she swallowed them down and kept them to herself. "I was so joyful, I was so blown away by the miracles and I didn't understand how I could be so happy and so joyful but also experience so much fear," Sadie said. Instead, she would cry in a closet so no one could see her breaking down. But when her husband Christian found her in there, she finally opened up about the anxiety and the pressure she felt to be the perfect mom. After that experience, she sought help.

The doctor gave her life-changing advice to “stop with the what-ifs” and turn rumination into gratitude. Sadie shared her story with her listeners to help break the stigma of postpartum anxiety. She wanted other moms to feel less alone and seek help if needed. "No matter what you're experiencing, talk it out with somebody," she said.

She continued: "Those thoughts are not meant to just live with you and you alone. When you walk it out, when you talk it out, you can actually get, as [my doctor] told me, through the pain. Not just sitting in the pain, you get to get through it."

Sadie Robertson has made it known that she wants more kids.