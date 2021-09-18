Sadie Robertson of 'Duck Dynasty' Fame Reveals Her Daughter's Illness in a New Post

The Robertson family of Duck Dynasty fame knows that when the going gets tough, the tough get going. When Sadie Robertson announced that her daughter Honey James had been hospitalized, she was met with an outpouring of love and support.

Read on for everything we know about Sadie's daughter Honey, whether she'll make a full recovery, and the story of her birth.

What's wrong with Sadie Robertson's daughter? She was hospitalized for RSV.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Sept. 17, 2021, Sadie explained that Honey had been hospitalized for "the past few days," and she has been having a difficult time seeing her child in pain. "Watching your child sick is one of the most heartbreaking things. Seeing her little struggle brings me to tears like I have never cried, but seeing her strength has given me smiles I have never smiled," she wrote. "The love I have for this girl is unmatched."

Sadie continued, "She makes us laugh when we want to be crying, because of her wild and sweet fighter spirit. Seeing the nurses and doctors love her and laugh at her silliness amid sickness has brought joy to a dark room. It’s not over yet, and that is sad, but we are believing for the days to come!" The post also included a Bible quote and her sympathies to all the parents going through the same situation.

At the end of the post, Sadie added, "RSV you suck." RSV stands for Respiratory Syncytial Virus, which per the CDC, is a common respiratory virus that usually causes cold-like symptoms. Most infants contract RSV before their second birthday, but Sadie's daughter Honey, who is only four months old, appears to have caught it early.

In a post on Sept. 15, 2021, Sadie noted that Honey was six days into her illness and seemed "a bit better." Fans and well-wishers should be assured that Honey is on the mend!