Season 5 of MTV's 'Floribama Shore' Will Be Filmed in a Completely New Location

Fans instantly fell in love with Floribama Shore when it made its debut in 2017 on MTV. Over the years the series has never disappointed when it comes to the drama, no matter the location.

Even though everyone was happy for a fresh start when filming moved to sunny Arizona, production had to shut down indefinitely after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

Now the gang is all back, but the reality television show will not be filming in Montana, Arizona, or its OG location Panama City. Keep reading to find out where filming is taking place in the show's fifth season and why the location has changed yet again.