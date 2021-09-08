Season 3 of 'The Circle' Has Just Arrived on Netflix — When Was It Filmed?

Season 3 of The Circle was filmed in the same apartment complex as its British cousin, The Circle UK. The filming took place in Salford, Manchester. The skyline of cities like Milwaukee and Chicago are edited into the show, per Radio Times . Hosted by comedian Michelle Buteau , the new episodes see contestants like Matt or Ava Marie and Chanel go head to head in the battle to win the title of an influencer. When was The Circle filmed?

The exact filming dates are unknown. According to a tweet by a freelance writer named Martin Holmes, the filming of Season 2 and 3 could have wrapped as early as November 2020. Martin didn't cite sources in the tweet, and it might be best to take the info with a grain of salt.

"#TheCircle has now wrapped up filming two new US seasons," Martin tweeted on Nov. 18, 2020, per Elle.