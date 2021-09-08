Season 3 of 'The Circle' Has Just Arrived on Netflix — When Was It Filmed?By Leila Kozma
Sep. 8 2021, Published 1:25 p.m. ET
A new team of ingenious scammers and chatting heavyweights are ready to demonstrate their finest skills and show the viewers of Netflix's The Circle how it's done. Starring Matthew Pappadia (going forward: Ashley), sister duo Ava Marie and Chanel Capra, and the likes, Season 3 of the reality TV show is bound to become a hit thanks to its titillating scenes capturing deceptive maneuvers and genuine conversations. So, when was Season 3 of The Circle filmed?
Season 3 of 'The Circle' premieres on Sept. 8, 2021 with the first four episodes. When was it filmed?
Season 3 of The Circle was filmed in the same apartment complex as its British cousin, The Circle UK. The filming took place in Salford, Manchester. The skyline of cities like Milwaukee and Chicago are edited into the show, per Radio Times. Hosted by comedian Michelle Buteau, the new episodes see contestants like Matt or Ava Marie and Chanel go head to head in the battle to win the title of an influencer. When was The Circle filmed?
The exact filming dates are unknown. According to a tweet by a freelance writer named Martin Holmes, the filming of Season 2 and 3 could have wrapped as early as November 2020. Martin didn't cite sources in the tweet, and it might be best to take the info with a grain of salt.
"#TheCircle has now wrapped up filming two new US seasons," Martin tweeted on Nov. 18, 2020, per Elle.
Netflix revealed the premiere date of Season 3 in August 2021. The streaming platform put in a series order for Seasons 4 and 5 of The Circle in the same month. In other words, the same fate won't befall the show as it did on The Circle UK — which got canceled after only three seasons in May 2021.
Season 3 of 'The Circle' features eight new contestants vying for the $100,000 cash prize.
The next batch of episodes will introduce viewers to rising stars like Kai Ghost, a singer-songwriter based in Los Angeles, Daniel Cusimano, a musical theater fan who got his first taste of the spotlight while attending high school, and Nick Uhlenhuth, a dog lover from Austin, Texas. Other contestants featuring in The Circle include Michelle Rider, a comedian with 757,400 TikTok followers to boast, Calvin Crooks, a nutritionist from Miami, Fla., and Ruksana Carroll, a mom from New Jersey.
"Watching [Season 3 of] The Circle on @netflix. I love @MichelleButeau, I'd watch the show if it was just her the whole time lol," tweeted @WatchWithMe0.
"I've started watching The Circle on Netflix, and OMG," tweeted @boyoyo_seithamo.
"My very guilty pleasure is Netflix's The Circle. It's essentially an immersive imposter board game. The new season came out, and I can continue the confirm my favorite players are always the catfishes. There's just more fun and strategy for them," wrote @dreamsgonenova.
The first four episodes of The Circle are available on Netflix now. The next four episodes drop on Sept. 15, 2021, with another drop scheduled for Sept. 22, 2021. The Season 3 finale will arrive on Netflix on Sept. 29, 2021.