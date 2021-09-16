'Floribama Shore' Star Kirk Medas Details How Nilsa’s Pregnancy Changed the House (EXCLUSIVE)

Ahead of the premiere, Kirk Medas talked exclusively with Distractify to share some spoilers from the new season.

The new season of Floribama Shore looks a bit different than previous seasons. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the cast is gathering in a house in Georgia . The season trailer even introduces a new cast member: Aimee's pet pig.

"I'd rather be out mingling and talking to people and meeting people," Kirk says. "Because when you're stuck in a house with a bunch of people, obviously for anyone, not even just us, you're going to butt heads and just get pissed off and get irritated about little things."

The season was filmed in the middle of the pandemic, and to maintain social distancing, cast members rarely interacted with others outside of their house.

"There are little things that will build up throughout time and eventually, you know, the cap of the bottle just explodes," Kirk says. "We just let everything loose."

Since Floribama Shore aired its first season in 2017, many of the cast members have developed grudges against one another that have held strong as the seasons progressed. Don't expect anyone to be making up this season.

But don't expect this season to be any more dramatic than the previous ones.

While there are still lingering tensions between the housemates, Kirk says that there were significantly fewer explosive moments between them. He says even Gus and Jerimiah managed to keep their arguments to a minimum. "There weren't any fights between them like there were before," Kirk said. "It was, I would say, cordial at least, you know. Nothing really bad. They just kind of just knew they had to exist in the house with each other. And that's it."

Nilsa's pregnancy also meant the house had to be a bit tamer than in previous seasons. "We couldn't really turn up as much and we had to be quiet at certain times of the night to respect her," he says "It's kind of hard because usually, we're pretty rowdy and turn up and get loud and fight, but we had to hold back a lot just to make sure she had a healthy pregnancy."