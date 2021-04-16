Who Is 'Floribama Shore' Star Kirk Medas's Girlfriend? Meet Wren Marie

Although Floribama Shore seems to be the land of spring flings and summer hookups, cast member Kirk Medas seems to be the exception to this rule. Unlike his castmates, Kirk kicks it solo most of the time and fans are wondering what’s going on with the Floribama Shore star’s dating life.

Recently, the social media star revealed why he’s never seen flirting and hinted that his girlfriend would make an appearance on an upcoming episode of the show.