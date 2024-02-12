Home > Television > Reality TV 'Duck Dynasty' Ended, but Fans Can Still Follow Most of the Cast Members The 'Duck Dynasty' cast has moved on. One controversial family member has pursued political commentary. Can you guess who? By Alex West Feb. 12 2024, Published 8:35 a.m. ET Source: A&E

A&E's popular show Duck Dynasty mesmerized fans for 11 seasons over five years. The reality show followed a family known for creating products specifically for duck hunters. The show was padded with the family's Christian and more conservative views and spurred several spin-off series.

Article continues below advertisement

The cast of the show was made up, primarily, of the main family — the dynasty. A web of relationships created plenty of drama and gave some insight into the niche industry. Since the show ended, all of the cast members have moved on from their time in the limelight. Keep reading for all of the details on where the Duck Dynasty cast members are now.

Source: Getty Images

Willie Jess Robertson

Willie Jess Robertson reentered the culinary world when his restaurant, Willie's Duck Diner, opened up in 2017. While it may seem like just a diner, Willie uses the building as a way to display his conservative religious values, too, as it's decorated with crosses and scripture. He also spent some time on Buck Commander on the Outdoor Channel. Later on, he made an appearance on The Masked Singer.

Article continues below advertisement

Silas Merritt 'Si' Robertson

Si Robertson ended up with a stint on the spin-off show, Going Si-Ral, which didn't have much to do with the Dynasty but was more focused on his reaction to viral moments. Now, he's in a band with his daughters-in-law Marsha Robertson and Bridgette Tatum called Uncle Si & The Sicotics. On par with his more conservative views, he made regular appearances on Fox and Friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Jules Jepths 'Jep' Robertson

Jep Robertson also got his own spin-off show called Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty which focused on his branch of the family as he and his wife Jessica raised their large family. Jep also ended up with an unlikely connection to the show Supernatural. He opened up a food truck at actor Jensen Ackles's Family Business Beer Company. Now, he's pretty active on social media and YouTube.

Article continues below advertisement

Jason Silas 'Jase' Robertson

Jase Robertson ditched his beard... you heard that right! He did it for a good cause, though, as he supported his daughter's charity which focuses on awareness for cleft lips and palates. Plus, it grew back, so don't stress too much.

Article continues below advertisement

Phil Robertson

Phil Robertson has become a controversial figure due to a plethora of right-wing comments, including expressing homophobic views. When Duck Dynasty concluded, he continued his political involvement, endorsing candidates over time. Phil got his own show, In the Woods With Phil, which hopes to reject political correctness.

Article continues below advertisement

Korie Robertson

Korie Robertson was always been busy raising her five children. She poured her years of knowledge into a parenting book called Strong and Kind: Raising Kids of Character. Her knack for writing continued with her blog.

Article continues below advertisement

Kay Robertson

Not much has changed for Kay Robertson since Duck Dynasty ended. She's still in the restaurant world. Her little eatery is stocked with her famous pies and foods for a nice lunch rush. Plus, she serves gelato.

Article continues below advertisement

Missy Robertson

Missy Robertson has her own jewelry line out now and fans can't seem to get enough of it. Plus, she has taken on a new exciting opportunity, running a bed and breakfast.

Article continues below advertisement

Sadie Robertson

Sadie Robertson is married to Christian Huff. The couple has two daughters, Honey and Haven. In her professional life, she has become an author and even appeared on Dancing With the Stars.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did 'Duck Dynasty' get canceled?

While it was a widely successful show, all good things must come to an end. A&E yanked the show from the air in 2017. The station released a statement at the time and said, "After five years, 130 episodes, and one of the biggest hits in the history of cable, the Robertson family and A&E jointly decided that Duck Dynasty, the series, will come to an end after this season."

Article continues below advertisement

However, the mutual decision may not have been so mutual, after all. Rumors quickly spread that the network was giving in to backlash over some of the hyper-conservative tones that the family would promote, including homophobia.

Article continues below advertisement