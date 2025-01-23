'Duck Dynasty's Reboot Features the Next Generation Years After the Show Faced Controversy 'Duck Dynasty' ended in 2017 after 11 seasons. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 23 2025, 12:41 p.m. ET Source: A&E

Toward the end of the original Duck Dynasty series on A&E, the reality show faced some controversy involving family patriarch Phil Robertson and his offensive language involving homophobic and racist comments. But even after that happened, the show remained on the air for a few more years. So why did Duck Dynasty end?

Article continues below advertisement

In January 2025, A&E announced plans for a Duck Dynasty reboot. This comes about seven years after the original series came to a close, and well after the Robertson family publicly shared that Phil was battling Alzheimer's. While he is not going to be part of the reboot, longtime fans might still be wondering why the OG series ended in the first place.

Source: A&E

Article continues below advertisement

Why did 'Duck Dynasty' end?

In 2017, after 11 seasons and more than one controversy among the cast members, Duck Dynasty ended. Maybe it had officially run its course as a long-running A&E unscripted series. But there are theories about why it ended and what actually led to its final season. In 2013, Phil's interview with GQ, in which he spoke out against the LGBTQ+ community and used Bible quotes to back up his comments, went viral.

It resulted in Phil being let go from Duck Dynasty, though only temporarily. However, after he returned to the show, the series had lost a significant amount of sponsors, at least according to him. In 2022, he admitted as much to Fox News. "After nine days they reinstated me, but we had all kinds of sponsors that just took off," he shared at the time. "They had made a mockery of what I said."

Article continues below advertisement

It's possible that Duck Dynasty took such a hit in monetization on A&E that the network was forced to pull the plug on the show. But, according to A&E in a press release about the reboot, the Robertson family actually made the decision to end the series. In the press release for the reboot, A&E shared that "the Robertsons decided to end the series to focus on other ventures." Now, many of them are back to share their lives with viewers once again.

Article continues below advertisement

When does 'Duck Dynasty' come back for a reboot?

A&E announced that the Robertsons are back for a reboot of the original series, now titled Duck Dynasty: the Revival. The series, which premieres in the summer of 2025, follows some of the already well-known members of the Robertson family, like Willie and Korie Robertson and Uncle Si, for starters. Korie Robertson, Willie Robertson, and John Luke Robertson are also executive producers this time around.