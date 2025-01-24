Willie Robertson’s Kids Today: Marriage, Kids, and More After 'Duck Dynasty' Believe it or not, Sadie is married with two kids! By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 24 2025, 10:26 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@rebeccalorobertson;@marykaterob;@legitsadierob

A&E's hit reality show Duck Dynasty followed the Robertson family as they operated their family-owned business, Duck Commander. Their lives unfolded on-screen, and for Willie Robertson and his wife, Korie Robertson, the focus was on showcasing their family and business.

Article continues below advertisement

When the show first aired in 2012, the couple had already welcomed five of their children: Rebecca, John Luke, Sadie, Bella, and Will. In 2016, just before the series ended in 2017, Rowdy became the last addition to the Robertson family. Now, with the long-awaited Duck Dynasty: The Revival finally greenlit, fans can expect glimpses into the lives of Willie’s grown children. But if you’re eager for updates, we’ve put together a convenient roundup of what they’re up to today.

Rebecca Robertson Loflin, 36

Rebecca Robertson Loflin is thriving as a wife, mother, and business owner! She tied the knot with Reed Loflin in a beautiful Mexico wedding on Dec. 3, 2016. Since then, the couple has grown their family, welcoming son Zane Israel Loflin in 2019, daughter Holland Lo Loflin in 2021, and most recently, another son, Xander Reed Loflin, on Oct. 30, 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

When Rebecca isn’t busy with her three little ones — which, let’s be honest, is a full-time job in itself — she’s likely hard at work running her clothing brand, Me & My. The brand is all about creating stylish yet practical looks for "mamas and minis."

Article continues below advertisement

John Luke Robertson, 29

John Luke Robertson is now the director of Camp Ch-Yo-Ca, where he gets to inspire and lead through outdoor adventures. But that’s not all, he’s also an author and a serious coffee enthusiast — serious enough to found Kings Lane Coffee and even work as a roaster for the company. He’s married to Mary Kate Robertson, and the two share three kids. Between running a camp, roasting coffee, and parenting, John Luke’s plate is definitely full.

Article continues below advertisement

Sadie Carroway Robertson Huff, 27

Sadie Robertson Huff has fully embraced life as a wife and mom of two. She and Christian Huff got engaged in June 2019, tied the knot in November 2019, and have been enjoying their journey together ever since. Sadie made her mark as a New York Times bestselling author with her debut book Live Original and followed it up with The Next Step.

Article continues below advertisement

She welcomed her first child in 2020 and her second in 2021. These days, Sadie is all about balancing motherhood, marriage, and her thriving career as the host of WHOA That’s Good Podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Robertson Mayo, 22

Bella Robertson Mayo is happily married to Jacob Mayo, having tied the knot in June 2021 after getting engaged in November 2020. She graduated from college in May 2024 and reflected on how she and Jacob had started dating four years earlier, the same day she graduated high school. While they don’t have any children, Bella is certainly enjoying her role as an aunt!

Article continues below advertisement

Will Robertson Jr., 23

Will Robertson Jr. became a part of the Robertson family through adoption when he was just a few weeks old, and now he’s all grown up! In December 2022, he got engaged to Abby Hammond, and the couple tied the knot in April 2023. Will is also part of the band LO Worship.

Article continues below advertisement

Rowdy Robertson, 22

The last to join the Robertson family is Rowdy, who was 13 when he was welcomed into the fold in 2016. Rowdy is an aspiring nature photographer, and while his personal Instagram is relatively low-key, his photography page is a whole different story.

Article continues below advertisement