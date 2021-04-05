'At Home With the Robertsons': Willie and Korie Robertson Talk "Cancel Culture" and More (EXCLUSIVE)

In the new Facebook Watch series, the matriarch and patriarch of the Louisiana family invite celebrity guests to their home to discuss important social topics such as racism, abstinence, gun control, veganism, and more.

Years after the Robertson clan said goodbye to Duck Dynasty TV cameras, Willie and Korie Robertson are back for a new show, At Home With the Robertsons .

Additionally, the talk show also features some light-hearted moments as the guests participate in fun Louisiana-esque outdoor activities.

Distractify spoke exclusively with the stars of the talk show, Willie and Korie, about At Home With the Robertsons.

Keep reading to find out what the couple had to say about "cancel culture," why they were "nervous" to do the show, and what they were "surprised" to learn from these conversations.