Nick Saban's Wife Has Been by His Side Since Day One at Alabama Nick Saban's wife has been by his side throughout his career coaching football at the University of Alabama. Let's learn more about Terry Saban. By Melissa Willets Jan. 11 2024, Published 11:13 a.m. ET

Alabama's head football coach Nick Saban is retiring after 17 seasons following a crushing loss to Michigan. Who has been by his side throughout the ups and downs of helming the Crimson Tide? His wife Terry Saban.

The couple has been together for decades. Let's take a look at their love story, including their family, and what's next for Nick and Terry following his devotion to Roll Tide.

Nick Saban's wife Terry has been a constant source of support throughout his career in Alabama.

The prolific coach first met his future wife when they were just kids at science camp in West Virginia. The pair said "I do" in 1971, per The U.S. Sun. From there, once Nick became the head coach of the Crimson Tide in 2007, Terry became part of the Alabama football family alongside her husband, known to athletes and fans as Miss Terry.

In January 2024, Terry announced via the couple's charity Facebook page that Nick was retiring after a 17-season run. "It has been an incredible run these last 17 years at the University of Alabama and we take with us many amazing memories," Terry said in the statement.

She said, "We hope that the Saban legacy will be about helping others and making a positive difference in people's lives as well as the winning tradition on the field," she went on to say, adding that the Nick's Kids Foundation will still "continue to help children, student, and teacher causes in the state of Alabama."

The announcement concluded with Terry saying, "The rules for the game of football may change, but the ‘process’ will never go out of style: hard work, discipline, the relentless pursuit of a worthy goal, not cutting corners, and doing things the right way for the sake of constant personal improvement, not for the scoreboard. Alabama will always feel like 'Sweet Home' to our family, and we'll be cheering ‘Roll Tide’!”

“It has been an incredible run these last 17 years at the University of Alabama and we take with us many amazing... Posted by Nick's Kids Foundation on Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Nick and Terry share two kids, but helping all kids is their passion.

Terry and Nick have two adopted children, Nicholas and Kristen. The kids have decided to stay out of the public eye, so not too much information is available about them.

However, Nick and Terry launched a foundation that aims to support kids in Alabama. Per its website, the mission of Nick's Kids is, "To work together in the spirit of faith and giving in our community. To promote and support children, family, teacher, and student causes. It's all about the kids!"

The site also boasts that due to its efforts, the foundation has "distributed over $11 million to hundreds of deserving organizations and causes." "Nick's Kids has completed projects including the career tech classrooms at the Tuscaloosa County Juvenile Detention Center, the Tuscaloosa Riverwalk Playground, renovating the STTEP Building of Brewer Porch Children’s Center, building 19 Habitat for Humanity homes, and the Alberta School of Performing Arts playground," the site details.