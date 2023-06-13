Home > Viral News > Trending 10 Adult Problems None of Us Was Prepared For From how hard it is to make friends to losing someone you love, these are the adult problems no one was prepared for. By Robin Zlotnick Jun. 13 2023, Updated 5:52 p.m. ET Source: iStock Photo / Reddit

No one told us it would be this hard

No matter how many years of school you attended or how much about life your parents taught you, there are just some things about being an adult that you will never be prepared for. Let's face it; being human is a constant learning process. Someone asked the people of Reddit to share the problems that they've faced in adulthood that they were in no way prepared to handle, and every single one of them is way too relatable.

How hard it is to keep and make friends

For msgrnwd, "drifitng away from school friends because moving away, but then struggling to make new friends in a new city" was unexpectedly difficult. I totally get it. It's so awkward to make friends as an adult. If you're not meeting people at work, it's all about starting hobbies, taking classes, and hopefully meeting people that way. But it's a total crapshoot.

How much freedom they'd have

Do you remember the first time you went shopping for your own groceries and you realized you could just... buy yourself a cake if you wanted to? For no reason at all? Some of that freedom is exciting, but some of it, as ablondedude writes, is stressful. How do you know, for example, how to pick a primary care physician? When you're a kid, your parents do all that for you!

How you have to decide what to eat for every single meal

How exhausting is it to try to think of meals for yourself three times a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year? Coltonious is not about that struggle, and I empathize. It's a hard one.

How adults don't really know anything

Snow_Da_92 was not prepared for the realization that not even your parents have all the answers. I remember realizing that adults really aren't "adults." It's a made-up concept. During my first job after college, I was shocked at the behavior of some of the supposed "adults" I worked with.

How much lamps cost

Heyitsbev could not believe how much lamps cost. It's shocking to discover the prices of things as you get older. All furniture is wildly expensive! And rugs! Don't even get me started on rugs.

How much of their life they'd spend cleaning

The amount of time one has to spend cleaning in order to maintain a presentable house was a shock to DecadenceXO, and the rest of us, too. It's... neverending. I'm constantly wiping down counters and vacuuming and dusting windowsills. It's madness! I don't know how I get anything else done. Speaking of which...

How little free time they'd have

HawaiianShirtsOR is crazed by how much of their time is taken up by housework, yard work, child care, bills, emails, phone calls, work, and other responsibilities that have nothing to do with their own wants and personal needs. Being an adult means that you are constantly struggling to find free time.

How fast fruit and veggies go bad

It's truly unfair how quickly fruits and vegetables go bad when you buy them, as this Reddit user pointed out. I think the more expensive they are, the quicker they spoil. I don't know why it works like that, but it does.

Losing people

You can never really be prepared to lose someone who means a lot to you. BlackCaaaaat writes, "Loved ones passing away is the hardest. Then there's the nasty breakdown of personal relationships, family relationships, and friendships. Then there's the sad drifting apart that happens when life takes you on a different path than a person you were once really close to."

Having to kill all the bugs

