Twitter Thread Perfectly Describes What Happens to You As You Get Older

Getting older is no small feat. We accept it as a fact of life, but we often don't talk about all the things that come with aging besides what it does to our bodies. Sure, the second I turned 30, every bone in my body started to crack every time I move, but that's not all.

TV writer Gennifer Hutchison recently posted a Twitter thread about what happens to you when you age — aside from the physical stuff — and while it's stuff I can guarantee lots of people feel, it's not stuff that we necessarily acknowledge all the time.