Nightbirde's Health Condition Has Gotten Worse Since Her Exit From 'AGT'

NBC's America’s Got Talent frontrunner 30-year-old Jane Marczewski, known on the show as Nightbirde, wowed both viewers and judges with her performance of her original song, “It’s Okay,” in her audition and seemed to have a real shot at taking home the $1 million prize.

But on Aug. 2, fans were shocked when Nightbirde announced her early exit from America’s Got Talent ahead of the live rounds. So, why did AGT star Nightbird leave the competition? And how is she doing today?