AI VTuber Vedal987 Reportedly Earns $400,000 a Month on Twitch, Has Highest Follower Count "Ride the train till the end of the night swarm!"

The most subscribed-to Twitch streamer in the world is an AI-generated anime girl named Neuro-sama, and other users on the platform can't even come close to the bot's numbers. So what is the secret to Vedal987's success with their cartoon bot?

Twitch AI Vtuber Vedal987 has a serious follower count.

Neuro-sama's follower count is unbeaten at 304,048. This is much more than the channel's second most-followed user: Jynxzi, who is at 75,640 as per TwitchTracker's estimates.

It should be noted, however, that the average viewers Jynxzi receives is more than triple Neuro-Sama's, but the AI-bot has many more paid subscribers at over 200,000. Jynxzi's is at 28,315 as of this writing. So what's the story behind Neuro-Sama and its creator?



Vedal987 is a programmer who writes in their Twitch bio that all of the AI prompts and reactions for the cartoon girl were created in an artificial intelligence program they created in a Python script. The VTuber's artificial personality was crafted in C# Unity, Vedal987 explains.

Vedal also attributed the model's art and "rig" to others who helped contribute to the channel's design. While I was watching one of Vedal987's streams, I heard someone talking to the chatbot about being a professional Pokémon player.

After the human speaking to Neuro-sama confirmed that they indeed played Pokémon as an occupation, the AI-bot asked them if they garnered a lot of attention from women as a result. Initially, I thought that the program was making a sarcastic remark toward them.

However, as the conversation continued and they said that they didn't exactly have women fawning over them as if they were in an Axe body spray commercial, Neuro-sama's responses were supportive. The chatbot commended the viewer for being passionate about what they did and said that most people would be interested in talking with someone like that.

I've only just learned that there is a lot of hate being pushed to some of the most wholesome and sweet creators in the streaming space. @Vedal987 and @NeurosamaAI are a joy to watch! The Swarm are absolute freaking sweethearts who constantly support other creators and help… pic.twitter.com/jIOA3BnRAd — G.O.T Games (@GOTGAMES_TB) January 5, 2026 Source: X | @GOTGAMES_TB

Afterward, they recommended that they try to interact with more women. One of the reasons that Neuro-sama's follower count has skyrocketed since December 2022 is due to the fact that the AI chatbot has managed to clock in tons of streaming hours, being a chatbot and all. This helped Vedal987 rake in over $400,000 just from paid subscribers.

This amount doesn't include donations, sponsorships, or ad revenue either. Upon discovering that his top spot on the platform was overtaken by Vedal987, Jynxzi was floored to learn the AI Vutber accrued as many followers as it did.

LEVEL 75 AND COUNTING, @Vedal987 Congratulations on 200K Subs mate!



RIDE THE TRAIN TILL THE END OF THE NIGHT SWARM!!!!#Neurosama pic.twitter.com/rlwoSXy7K9 — Chungus | The Master Baiter (@daboombabot) January 4, 2026 Source: X | @damoonbabot