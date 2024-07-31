Home > Human Interest Aiden Fucci Stabbed a 13-Year-Old Girl More Than 100 Times in 2021 "Premeditation could be inferred, certainly from just the sheer number of stab wounds that Tristyn Bailey had to suffer." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jul. 31 2024, 5:41 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/First Coast News (video still)

Tristyn Bailey was reported missing on Mother's Day in 2021. According to The Independent, the 13 year-old cheerleader from Jacksonville, Fla. was supposed to help make breakfast for her mother Stacy when the family realized something was wrong. The young girl's father later told News 4 Jax that "Shortly after that, our day was shattered."

Her body was found later that that evening at around 6:00 p.m. It was later determined that Bailey had been stabbed 114 times, 49 of which were defensive wounds. She fought as hard as she could, but didn't survive. Before her body was discovered, Bailey's killer was already sitting in the back of a police car taking selfies and making fun of what he'd done. Where is Aiden Fucci now? He certainly isn't laughing anymore.

Where is Aiden Fucci now?

After pleading guilty to first-degree murder, Fucci was sentenced to life in prison. Because he was a minor at the time, he was not eligible for the death penalty. He was remanded to Suwannee Correctional Institution in Live Oak where he would spend at least two years in the juvenile area of the prison until he turns 18, per News 4 Jax. After that, he will be moved to a maximum security prison in the state of Florida. So, what lead up to this moment?

Fucci was 14 years-old and had been seen walking with Bailey, via CCTV footage, the night she disappeared. While he was in police custody, Fucci got out his phone, took a picture of himself in the back of the squad car, and captioned it, "Hey guys has anybody seen Tristyn lately?" That, along with other videos of Fucci smiling in the cop car, were uploaded to Snapchat. These were not the actions of a person who regretted what they did.

After searching his parents' home, police found a sheath used for a Buck knife, a pair of bloody white Nike shoes as well as a T-shirt stained with blood, and a bloodied piece of paper. Fucci was charged with second-degree murder and was held without bail. State’s Prosecutor RJ Larizza soon upgraded the charge to first-degree murder. "The bottom line is that premeditation, could be inferred, certainly from just the sheer number of stab wounds that Tristyn Bailey had to suffer," he explained.

Aiden Fucci fantasized about killing someone.

A St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by The Independent tells a harrowing story of a troubled young man. At least one friend revealed that Fucci would occasionally "take his knife out and pretend to stab her with it." Another student said that in the weeks leading up to Bailey's murder, Fucci spoke about his interest in killing someone and even had a plan that was quite similar to the murder he actually committed.