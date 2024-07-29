Home > Human Interest Ava Wood Was Asleep in Her Bedroom When Her Own Father Shot and Killed Her "She loved each and every one of you, and we are grateful for the love you have shown her and our family." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jul. 29 2024, 1:40 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/avawoody.19

The obituary for 14-year-old Ava Wood is short. It describes her as someone who had a competitive spirit and a passion for life. It mentions her love of sports and in particular, soccer. She had recently been the recipient of a coaches' award for the junior varsity season. Wood was loved by her family and adored by friends.

Article continues below advertisement

It's sad when anyone dies, and it's especially heartbreaking when one as young as Wood is taken in such a violent fashion. What makes her story more devastating is the fact that her life was taken by someone who was supposed to be a protector. What happened to Ava Wood? Here's what we know.

Source: YouTube/News Channel 9 Syracuse; TikTok/@avawoody.19

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Ava Wood? She was murdered by her own father.

According to The Post-Standard, Wood was shot and killed on Jan. 20, 2023, in the home she shared with her father, 51-year-old Christopher Wood. This occurred while she was asleep in her room. He then went to his own bedroom and shot himself. Police found a shotgun next to Christopher's body.

Christopher was separated from his wife, Heather Wood, and was in the process of getting a divorce. It was Heather who contacted authorities when Wood did not arrive at school that Friday. She requested a wellness check after getting no answer at her estranged husband's house, despite the fact that cars were parked in the driveway.

Article continues below advertisement

Heather was also concerned after a strange phone conversation she had with Christopher the night before. He cryptically said to her, "This is how it ends for us." Their relationship was never violent, though Heather revealed two prior domestic incidents. One was a series of harassing text messages while the other involved stalking. The latter occurred in March 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Christopher Wood purchased a gun 16 days before the murder-suicide.

The Post-Standard reported that in New York, you do not need a permit or license to purchase a shotgun. Christopher bought his 16 days before the murder-suicide. Although Christopher was actively being investigated for the disturbing texts he was sending Heather, that wasn't enough to legally prevent him from purchasing a firearm.

Sheriff Toby Shelley of the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office told CNYCentral, "I'm in my 29th year of law enforcement; that was one of the most challenging scenes I've walked through." Two days after her death, Wood's family, friends, and loved ones held a prayer service and candlelight vigil at St. Mary’s Church in Baldwinsville. The church was packed, with many people sitting on the floor in the aisles. More than 1,000 people attended the event, which was also live-streamed.

Article continues below advertisement

Wood's former soccer teammates wore their jerseys and packed the front row. Several students spoke about Wood, who was kind and well-liked by all who knew her. Many broke down and sobbed while trying to share stories of their time with her. Rev. Clifford Auth, pastor of St. Mary’s, said she was someone people could learn from. "In a world that sometimes celebrates disappointment and discord, she was the person that gave tremendous hope."