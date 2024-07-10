What Does "LLAW" Mean on TikTok and How Does It Relate to Aubreigh Wyatt?

Content warning: This article mentions suicide. In September 2023, a young Mississippi teen named Aubreigh Wyatt took her own life. She was only 13 years old. In the months that followed, her devastated mother, Heather Wyatt, took to social media to spread awareness about the bullying that she believed contributed to her daughter's death.

Heather didn't name her daughter's alleged bullies, but as Heather's popularity grew on TikTok, there were folks online who discovered the identities of the girls in question and launched a campaign of harassment against them. Soon after, Heather got hit with a lawsuit by those girls' parents, and was ordered by a judge to take down her videos. As Aubreigh's tragic story continues to make the rounds online, you may have noticed the acronym "LLAW" popping up in videos and comments sections. What does it mean?

What is the meaning of "LLAW" on TikTok?

According to TikTokers, "LLAW" can mean either "long live Aubreigh Wyatt" or "live like Aubreigh Wyatt," but the sentiment remains the same: Folks are showing support for the young teen and her family with the hashtag. Some folks have made "LLAW" videos in which they're wearing pink, which was apparently Aubreigh's favorite color.

For some, it appears to be a way of keeping Heather's videos and messages circulating as well, after a judge ordered her to remove her posts. Some have been reposting Heather's videos on their accounts, with commenters cheering on the move.

"Heather Wyatt was court ordered to remove all social media and stop speaking on Aubs's case. Keep speaking up!! LLAW," wrote one commenter on a reposted video of Heather's.

Aubreigh Wyatt's story has resonated with millions of people.