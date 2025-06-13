Who Is the Sole Air India Plane Crash Survivor? Inside the Details of the Tragedy On Thursday, June 12, an Air India flight crashed in Ahmedabad, a city in the western Indian state of Gujarat. By Danielle Jennings Published June 13 2025, 10:21 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/@CNN

Residents of India are heavily grieving following the horrific tragedy involving an Air India plane crash that claimed hundreds of lives. Almost everyone on board was a fatality with the exception of one man who shared his harrowing experience.

On Thursday, June 12, an Air India flight crashed in Ahmedabad, a city in the western Indian state of Gujarat. With hundreds onboard the flight, one of whom is believed to be former prime minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani, local officials are continuing to determine what caused the incident, according to CNN.

Who is the sole Air India plane crash survivor?

Identified as 40-year-old British national Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor who is currently being treated at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for the “impact injuries” he sustained, spoke with DD News about the devastating crash. “I don’t know how I survived. I saw people dying in front of my eyes – the air hostesses, and two people I saw near me … I walked out of the rubble,” Ramesh said.

“Even I can't believe how I came out of it alive,” he shared. “For a moment, I felt like I was going to die too. But when I opened my eyes and looked around, I realized I was alive. I still can't believe how I survived.” Ramesh also recalled what happened just moments before the plane crash occurred. “When the flight took off, within 5 to 10 seconds it felt like it was stuck in the air,” he told the outlet.

“Suddenly, the lights started flickering – green and white – then the plane rammed into some establishment that was there. When I saw the exit, I thought I could come out. I tried, and I did. Maybe the people who were on the other side of the plane weren’t able to.”

What are the updates of the plane crash?

According to CNN, at least 290 people have been confirmed dead in the crash that collided into a doctors hostel, including both passengers and crew members comprised of Indian nationals, British nationals, Portuguese nationals and one sole Canadian national.

Boeing president and CEO Kelly Ortberg released that the company is fully cooperating with the investigation into the crash. "Our deepest condolences go out to the loved ones of the passengers and crew on board Air India Flight 171, as well as everyone affected in Ahmedabad,” Ortberg said in a statement, per ABC News. “I have spoken with Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran to offer our full support, and a Boeing team stands ready to support the investigation led by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau," the statement continued.

