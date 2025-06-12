One Person Survived the Air India Crash Which Killed 241 Passengers — Here's What We Know "Thirty seconds after takeoff there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed." By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 12 2025, 4:33 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/New York Post

The Associated Press reported that an Air India passenger plane bound for the United Kingdom crashed shortly after takeoff on June 12, 2025. Of the 242 passengers on board, a single passenger survived the crash. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer released a statement, saying, "Our hearts and our thoughts are absolutely with the friends and families of all those affected who are going to be absolutely devastated by this awful news."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) where he wrote, "The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words." He went on to say, "In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it." The next steps will include an investigation into the cause of the crash. Here's what we know so far.

What caused the Air India crash?

The U.K. Air Accidents Investigation Branch is sending a multidisciplinary investigation team to assist India in its investigation of the Air India crash. Because 53 British citizens lost their lives, the United Kingdom is entitled under international rules to send its own investigators. The United States can also send investigators because the aircraft is a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. This is the first time a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner has crashed.

According to NBC News, shortly after takeoff, Air India Flight 171 gave a mayday call. India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation released a statement on X about the crash, explaining that air traffic control responded to the mayday call but heard nothing from the aircraft. Air India also released a statement on X, offering its "deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of all those affected, their families, and loved ones."

Who is the sole survivor of the Air India crash?

A British national named Vishwash Kumar Ramesh was the sole survivor of the Air India crash. Speaking to the Hindustan Times from the hospital, he told the outlet he has no idea how that happened. "Thirty seconds after takeoff, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed," Vishwash recalled. "It all happened so quickly."

The 40-year-old was in India visiting family for a few days along with his brother, Ajay Kumar Ramesh. "When I got up, there were bodies all around me," said Vishwash. "I was scared. I stood up and ran. There were pieces of the plane all around me. Someone grabbed hold of me and put me in an ambulance and brought me to the hospital." His brother was sitting in a different row.