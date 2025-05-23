Former TDWP Drummer Daniel Williams Left the Band Before He Died in a Fatal Plane Crash "No words. We owe you everything. Love you forever." By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 23 2025, 12:01 p.m. ET Source: X

Metalcore band The Devil Wears Prada was a favorite among the emo/scene crowd. One of the band's beloved members was its former drummer, Daniel Williams, who tragically passed away in a plane crash in San Diego. Dave Shapiro, a prominent music industry executive and the co-founder of Sound Talent Group, also died in the fatal crash.

Before Daniel's untimely death, he was nearly a decade removed from TDWP. After mainstream success in the early 2000s, he shocked fans by abruptly leaving the band. Here's what to know.

Why did Daniel Williams leave The Devil Wears Prada?

Neither Daniel nor his TDWP bandmates discussed why he left the band in 2016. However, the band informed their fans about the change via Facebook. In the short statement, the remaining band members wished the drummer success with his new venture.

"With respect, we would like to let our fans know that Daniel is no longer in The Devil Wears Prada," they wrote at the time. "We wish him nothing but the best with everything he does going forward. We're putting the finishing touches on our new album and look forward to releasing new music very soon. Much love, TDWP."

Daniel's departure from The TDWP is likely related to his career change. After leaving the band, he found a new calling as a software developer and worked as the senior software architect of the digital camera replacement company GoPro. Daniel was also an artist and showcased much of his work on his social media accounts. Although the drummer was no longer with TDWP, he remained loyal to his association with the band, mentioning on social media that he was once the band's drummer.

TDWP released a statement following Daniel Williams's death.

Following the news of Daniel's untimely death, his former bandmates expressed their grief. On their social media accounts, TDWP remembered the drummer by sharing several photos of them together as a band and of Daniel by himself. The band also honored David with several pictures in the carousel.

"No words," the post's caption read. "We owe you everything. Love you forever."

According to The New York Post, other music industry professionals, including music executive Terrance Coughlin, paid tribute to both men. "Rest in Peace Dave Shapiro, Daniel Williams, and everyone on that flight," Terrance wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Some of my very first shows were booked through Dave. I had a handful of shows with Daniel, always a pleasure to see him play. Gone way too soon."

Hours before the crash, Daniel shared a haunting photo, which was inevitably his last, from inside the cockpit of the doomed plane. The caption read: “Here we goooooo.” In the wake of the tragic jet crash, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria offered condolences to Daniel, David, and everyone affected by the crash. “On behalf of our city, I extend my condolences to the families and loved ones of those aboard the plane,” Mayor Gloria said.