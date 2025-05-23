What Happened to Detroit Rapper Skilla Baby? Inside the Details Skilla (born Trevon Gardner) burst onto the music scene in 2019 courtesy of fellow Detroit rapper Sada Baby. By Danielle Jennings Published May 23 2025, 10:20 a.m. ET Source: Mega

There have been many rappers who found themselves in very dangerous situations when they leave the stage or the recording studio, and Detroit’s own Skilla Baby is the latest to survive a harrowing ordeal that had his fans panicking.

Skilla (born Trevon Gardner) burst onto the music scene in 2019 courtesy of fellow Detroit rapper Sada Baby and three years later he released his debut album We Eat The Most in 2022.

What happened to Skilla Baby?

According to Fox 2 Detroit, on Thursday, May 22, Skilla was the alleged target in a drive-by shooting in the neighborhood of 8 Mile and Beech Daly, multiple sources told the outlet.

Per preliminary information, Skilla was in a black SUV at the time of the shooting and was shot multiple times, causing the vehicle he was in to crash into a nearby building. The Redford Township Police Department is said to be investigating the incident.

What is Skilla’s condition after being shot?

The Detroit rapper was grazed by bullets to his head and back, and also sustained a gunshot to his hand, per the outlet. After authorities arrived at the scene of the shooting, Skilla was transported to a local hospital.

Following treatment at the hospital, Skilla was said to be alert and is expected to make a full recovery. As of now, there has been no further information regarding the shooting, including a motive or any suspects.

Skilla Baby has spoken about his connection to Detroit.

In a June 2024 interview with AllHipHop, Skilla shared his influences growing up as an aspiring rapper, which include hometown hero Eminem. “Detroit is gritty but small,” he began. “Everyone either wants to rap, hoop, or play sports. I slept on Eminem for a while, but man, he’s one of the greatest. Detroit’s always had talent — Motown, Aretha Franklin, Anita Baker, Big Sean, and so many more. People overlook us, but we’re coming strong now. Detroit versus everybody!”

“In Detroit, music was all we had. Feel-good music was everything. My dad instilled values in me — hard work, discipline — and I appreciate those lessons now,” Skilla said.

He also explained what was behind his decision to meet with the police after being previously harassed instead of responding with hostility. “It’s bigger than me,” Skilla told the outlet. “I want to do events and reach the kids without problems. We need the police to keep things safe — for the kids, for civilians. I’m not the guy to call the police, but I also need them to do their job so we can build a better community.”