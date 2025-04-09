Sada Baby’s Net Worth Is Just as Wild as the Detroit Rapper’s Personality Sada Baby has earned a hefty net worth by being himself in front of the world. By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 9 2025, 6:53 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sadababy

There's no denying that Detroit was monumental in Black music history. The "Motor City" is the birthplace of Motown, which gave us The Supremes, The Temptations, and so many other acts. Decades later, the city's later generations have kept the city booming, as rappers like Eminem, Big Sean, and Kash Doll have all come from the D.

Since he first gained recognition in 2018, rapper Sada Baby moved up the ranks to becoming among Detroit's finest. His charismatic charm and hilarious song titles such as "Free Joe Exotic" and a "Pimp Named Drip Dat" put him on the music scene's radar and, despite a few setbacks, he hasn't looked back since. Sada Baby's songs shot him to social media fame, as his videos have gone viral multiple times. With all of his success, many fans want to know where his net worth stands.

What is Sada Baby's net worth?

Sada Baby's exact net worth is unknown, though his estimated earnings are quite impressive. The rapper, whose real name is Casada Aaron Sorrell, reportedly built a net worth between $185,000 - $ 1.11 million. Sada reportedly earns $112,000 a week from his music streams, per Youtubers.me.

However, it's important to note that this disparity underscores the challenges in pinpointing precise figures, especially when considering factors like music sales, streaming revenue, live performances, and endorsement. In addition to his music sales, Sada reportedly makes a substantial amount of his money from posting his music videos on YouTube. His account shows that he earns anywhere between $16-98,000 views on his YouTube videos, where he reportedly makes $1.21 per 1,000 views, translating to significant monthly revenue.

Sada, a Detroit native, rose to fame when he released the video for his song "Bloxk Party", a collaboration with fellow Detroit rapper Drego. The song's success led to him collaborating with Nicki Minaj, Lil Yachty, Asian Doll, and Blueface, to name a few.

Is Sada Baby signed to Tee Grizzley?

Sada Baby's success didn't come without him having any issues with his fellow industry peers. Soon after his "Bloxk Party" video blew up, he was signed to fellow Detrot rapper Tee Grizzley's label, Grizzly Gang. However, after about a year with the label, Sada left Grizzly Gang in 2019. According to XXL magazine, the rappers fell out that year for an undisclosed reason, which lasted for multiple years.

"I still don’t f--k with Tee," Sada declared of Tee in 2023. "I ain’t beefin’ with him or none of that. We can just coexist and not be around each other." He added: "I don’t wish no harm on Tee, none of that type of s**t. It’s just me and buddy not cool."

