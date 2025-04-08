Ed Sheeran's New Song Features the Persian Word "Azizam," but What Does It Mean? The new song is a twist on the singer's classic love song. By Joseph Allen Published April 8 2025, 2:29 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Ed Sheeran has been in a new era of music for some time now. The singer concluded his mathematics albums back in 2023, and now, he's released a new single titled "Azizam." Although plenty of people were excited to have new music from Ed, some were confused about the song's title and its meaning.

Ed, whose songs have mostly been in English over the course of his career, appears to have thrown his fans a curveball with this track. Here's what we know about the meaning behind it.

What does "azizam" mean?

"Azizam" is a Farsi word that, when translated into English, means "my darling" or "my beloved." The song appears to be about Ed's wife, Cherry Seaborn. As he sings in the chorus: "Azizam / Meet mе on the floor tonight / Show me how to move likе the water / In between the dancin' lights / Be mine, be mine / Azizam." If you're wondering why the title is in Farsi instead of English, there's an explanation for that too.

Ed co-wrote the song with Iranian-born Swedish producer ILYA, who has also worked with artists like Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande. That collaboration led to the song's title, and Ed told Jimmy Fallon that he's also recorded a version of the song that's entirely in Farsi. "I feel like the Persian community has really embraced the song and what we're doing with it, and I feel honored," he said on The Tonight Show.

Ed Sheeran has discussed the song's origins on Instagram.

In addition to discussing his collaboration with ILYA on The Tonight Show, Ed also wrote a post that dives into the song's origins on Instagram. "I wrote 'Azizam' after Ilya suggested trying out making music inspired by his Persian heritage and culture," he wrote. "I love learning about music and different cultures the more I travel and connect with people. It was like opening a door to a completely new and exciting world."

"I loved how a lot of rhythms, scales, melodies, and instruments were different but similar to the Irish trad music I had grown up with," he continued. It was showing to me music connects us all and really is a universal language. This whole album is about being playful, explorative, and celebratory. Thank you to Ilya for introducing me to such a fantastic world and culture. And thank you to Savan Kotecha and Johnny McDaid for helping create this with us."

It's clear, then, that Ed has worked hard to sincerely embrace elements of the Persian culture. The song is the kind of love song that Ed has become known for over the years of his success, but with a twist that suggests he's still trying to grow and evolve as an artist.