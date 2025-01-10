Big Sean and Jhene Aiko’s Love Story Was Built on Their Insane Chemistry in the Booth The 'Twenty88' collaborators have been dating since 2016. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 10 2025, 4:42 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

While any love connection between two celebrities is often enough to entice us pop culture lovers. But, when the connection happens between musicians, those who enjoy searching for hidden meanings and double entendres through lyrics are almost often in for a treat.

Throughout their relationship, rapper Big Sean and singer Jhene Aiko have discussed their love in separate and joint projects. And while they insist on making us continuously ask when the Detroit lyricist will put a ring on the P*$$Y Fairy, fans can't help but root for their love connection, which began after they spent time becoming friends first. Let's take a Trip down memory lane as we reflect on Jhene and Big Sean's love story.

2012 — Big Sean and Jhene Aiko meet and have their first collaboration.

Sean and Jhene met several years before their relationship became romantic. They crossed paths professionally when they collaborated on two songs on his second studio, Hall of Fame, "Beware" and "I'm Gonna Be." While reminiscing about their early days together, the couple told Flaunt Magazine in 2016 that they went on their first date at a Lakers game. At the time, Jhene had a boyfriend, but her chemistry with Sean was too abundant to pass up.

2016- The pair spark dating rumors after the relase of their project, 'Twenty88.'

Although neither Jhene nor Sean could deny their chemistry, they remained friends throughout the mid-2010s. In 2014, Jhene married rapper Dot Da Genius, while Sean began dating Ariana Grande. However, in 2016, their collaborative EP titled Twenty88 convinced their fans that they were more than just professional partners. Still, Jhene and Sean kept their relationship hidden in plain sight, though she eventually filed for divorce from Dot Da Genius in August 2016.

2017 - Jhene Aiko solidifies her and Big Sean's love with a tattoo.

Jhene and Sean eventually went public with their relationship after her divorce became public. In September 2017, she called her boyfriend the "'L-O-M-L," and gushed about how they can balance being lovers and friends. The following month, a week after finalizing her divorce, Jhene got a tattoo of Big Sean in a bowtie and a tuxedo jacket. In a 2020 interview with Capital Xtra, Jhene said the tattoo showed she wanted her love with Sean to last. She also confirmed that, despite rumors, the tattoo is real.

2019 - Jhene and Big Sean end their relationship.

In 2019, Jhene and Sean shocked their fans when they ended their two-year relationship. The "W.A.Y.S." singer confirmed the split in a statement to The Shade Room and said that, despite the breakup, she had no hard feelings toward her ex. "Me and Sean are good," she told the outlet. "I've got tons of love for him."

Several months after their split, Sean and Jhene seemed to have privately gotten their love back on track. In March 2020, the "Hate Our Love" rapper confirmed that they were back together with a heartfelt post for his love. "Happy 3.16 Queen @jheneaiko!" Sean shared in a since-deleted post. "Always proud but never surprised cause I know how great you are at everything you do. Even tho we gotta be inside n quarantine, you even make that sound good. I Love you from da past life to the next."

2022- Jhene Aiko and Big Sean welcome their first child together, Noah Hasani

In July 2022, two years after their reconciliation, Jhene and Sean announced they were expecting a baby together. The singer casually announced by sharing a photo of her younger self holding her stomach with an excited emoji in the caption. That November, their son, Noah Hasani, was born. The child is Jhene's second, as she already had a daughter, Namiko Love Browner, before dating Sean.

2024- Jhene and Big Sean deny that they're engaged.

After eight years of dating, a child, and several other musical "babies" together, fans were impatiently waiting for the couple to give us the most modernized, hippie-like wedding we've ever seen. Unfortunately, we must wait a little longer since the pair isn't ready for marriage yet.

Jhene gave us some hope sparked engagement rumors when social media users spotted her wearing a diamond ring on her wedding ring finger while attending the the GQ Men of the Year event with Sean in November 2024. However, she quickly shut down the rumor and confirmed the ring was from her stylist and "it only fit on that finger," per People.

2025- Jhene and Big Sean's home was burned down in the LA wildfires.

In January 2025, Jhene and Sean were two of multiple celebrities affected by the wildfires affecting Los Angeles, Calif. On Jan. 9, 2025, the singer announced she and her family's home was a fire casualty. Jhene purchased her home in 2019 for $5.5 million. "Me and my children's home is gone," she wrote on Instagram. "Burned to the ground with all of our things inside. Lord have mercy."

