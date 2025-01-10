Jhene Aiko’s Net Worth Comes From a Lengthy Career in the Music Industry Jhene discussed not having "Paris Hilton money" after losing her and her family's home in January 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 10 2025, 3:13 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Hollywood is in disarray after multiple wildfires affected Los Angeles, Calif. The influx of celebrities directly affected by the fires has sadly increased as more news surfaces about the fires. On Jan. 9, singer Jhene Aiko revealed she lost her LA home she purchased for around $5.6 million in the fire. The fire forced her, her partner, rapper Big Sean, and their family to evacuate their home.

After sharing the news, she received negative comments from fans who deemed it necessary to discuss Jhene’s finances. The singer eventually spoke out underneath The Shade Room’s post and said her accolades confused her critics into thinking she has “Paris Hilton money.” Jhene’s comment came after the singer had spent decades working in the music industry. Let's dive into her net worth as we continue sending healing thoughts Jhene’s way.

What is Jhene Aiko's net worth?

As of this writing, Jhene Aiko's net worth is $6 million. The singer's earnings come from her Grammy-nominated career as a singer-songwriter, which dates back to the early 2000s. Fans of the era may recall hearing Jhene's voice on several B2K tracks and music videos for songs like "Why I Love You" and "Take It Slow." Jhene was also signed to Chris Stokes's The Ultimate Group (TUG Entertainment) label. She joined the ranks of B2K, IMx, and Marques Houston during the singer and actor's solo career.

After failing to get her first album out under Sony, Epic Records, Jhene briefly left music. She returned to the scene in 2007, and, by the 2010s, her career began to take off. In 2012, she released her debut track, "3:16AM" and her first EP, Sail Out. In September 2014, Jhene's first album, Souled Out received critical acclaim. It debuted at #3 on the US "Billboard" 200 chart. It debuted at the top spot on the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Since debuting her first album, Jhene's career has skyrocketed. Her ethereal, vibe-y voice, paired with real takes on relationship issues, has contributed to her mainstream success. Throughout her career, Jhene has had many chart-topping hits, including "While We're Young," "Sativa" with Rae Sremmurd, and "P--sy Fairy."

She's also been nominated for seven Grammys, including an Album of the Year nod for her 2020 album, Chilombo. Furthermore, Jhene has lent her pen to many collaborations with Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, and Ab-Soul. While music is the bulk of Jhene's livelihood, the artist has explored ways to profit from her other passions, with wellness being one of her top ones. In June 2024, she launched her self-care brand, Jhenetics, which specializes in personal healing and holistic wellness.

In 2022, the singer launched a wellness company, The Ark. The company sells Jhene's Jhenetics line, as well as jewelry and audio companions for sleep and meditation. The soulful artist also uses her fortune to honor her late brother, Miyagi's Chilombo's legacy. In 2017, Jhene launched the WAYS foundation to help those battling cancer seeking resources. The initiative was inspired by her song, "W.A.Y.S.," an acronym for "Why Aren't You Smiling." Jhene wrote the song for her brother, who died from brain cancer in 2012.

Jhene said she's grateful to have her family after losing her home and possessions in the LA wildfires.

Although Jhene declared herself as not rich, she was adamant that she is rich in love. The singer is a mother of two children, Nami and her son with Big Sean. Jhene also has multiple siblings, including her sister and fellow R&B artist, Mila J. While discussing how the LA wildfires affected her and her family, the singer said the tragic event reminded her of when her childhood home burned down when she was in the second grade