Oakland Rapper Tan DaGod Died at 27 Years Old in Fatal Shooting — Fans and Friends Believe She Was Targeted Rapper Tan DaGod died on July 13, 2024, at just 27 years old. Fans have theories about what really happened. By Jamie Lerner Jul. 17 2024, Published 9:26 a.m. ET

Oakland locals thought July 13, 2024, would just be a fun day at a beauty store’s grand reopening. Local up-and-coming rapper Tan DaGod went to Glamour Beauty Supply to support the Black-owned business along with several other artists in the area. The store’s new owners wanted to make the opening a fun and community-building day for the neighborhood. Instead, it turned into a deadly shooting.

Tan DaGod, whose real name was Alliauna Green, was just 27 years old when she was killed in broad daylight on her way out of Glamour Beauty Supply. She had just done a meet-and-greet with her fans when a group of six men in masks approached her and started arguing before she died. So what happened to Tan DaGod and what was her cause of death?

What happened to Tan DaGod? She was shot and killed outside of Glamour Beauty Supply.

Because the shooting happened in the middle of the day during a community event, there were plenty of witnesses on the scene to describe what happened and what they saw. As Tan walked out of the store, the group of men in masks started arguing with her.

“Then they started letting off more rounds,” local artist Rakeem “Hazpain,” who also performed at the grand opening, told NBC. “Then the building across the street got hit like five times. When shots went through the window and I was ducking behind the chairs in a donut shop.” Another witness, Sul Cho, added, “They were just doing a party, and he just stopped by and started shooting. I heard like 20 shots in like five seconds.”

According to KRON4, “Shots rang out at the strip mall on 40th Street and Telegraph Avenue around 5 p.m. People ran into this donut shop to take cover.” Sul told KTVU FOX 2, “Everybody ducked and hid behind the cars … She was performing there [at Glamour Beauty Supply], and this guy with a hoodie just walks in and just started shooting.”

“I hear some shots,” the next-door donut shop worker, Vincent, shared. “I thought the shots were just part of the music, the performance, and then I heard three really loud shots … The rapper was screaming, ‘I’m hit, I’m hit,’ and she was just laying on the ground until the medics came.” People went into the shop to cover from the gunfire. While it was a scary event for everyone, witnesses, and friends believe that the shooter was purposely targeting Tan.

“He was targeting her only,” Sul added. “I saw it. He wasn’t like shooting at everybody. He was just shooting at her.” While someone else was shot in the foot, it wasn’t fatal. Sadly, however, Tan passed away later that day in the hospital.

Fans believe Tan DaGod’s cause of death is related to a diss track about her ex-boyfriend.

As police investigate the shooting, fans and Oakland locals have taken to social media to share their theories about what happened and why Tan was targeted. Many believe that her death is related to a series of diss tracks she released in October 2023 about her allegedly abusive ex-boyfriend, titled "Ex Wood Pack."

Leading up to the release, Tan had “bragged” about “smoking” her ex in various interviews. She first spoke about it on the Kid L Podcast in August 2023 and once again in September 2023 in DBG Media’s Off the Porch interview. She hints that she killed her ex and in the latter video, even made a fake tombstone that said, “Here lies my ex.”

While many fans have taken her remarks literally, believing that she legitimately killed her ex-boyfriend, there is no evidence online of any sort of court case or murder spawned by Tan. Her family has even added (via Hot New Hip-Hop) that the mixtape was a “diss track for clout.” A fellow rapper and friend, Ernest Holloway, corroborated that these rumors of a revenge motive are incorrect.

Regardless of why she was killed, Tan clearly had a lot of talent and was on the up and up. Sadly, however, the world is left with a mystery as to who killed her and why. Our condolences go out to Tan’s friends, family, and fans.