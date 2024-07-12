Home > Human Interest What Is Ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers Guitarist Josh Klinghoffer's Net Worth? Red Hot Chili Peppers ex-guitarist Josh Klinghoffer was sued for his involvement in a fatal car accident. By Jamie Lerner Jul. 12 2024, Published 10:38 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

On July 10, 2024, Red Hot Chili Peppers ex-guitarist Josh Klinghoffer was sued for wrongful death. Josh isn’t often in the news, especially after he was fired from the Chili Peppers in 2019. With no other crimes under his belt, Josh has been a seemingly normal guy even if he’s not a household name, and his music career has been prolific.

He joined the Chili Peppers in 2007 to replace John Frusciante, whom Josh worked with to write music as a duo from 2002–2004. Their album was released as John’s solo album, and Josh was left to figure out his own path. Luckily it all worked out … until now, when he’s in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. But how will he deal with the lawsuits? We explore his net worth and what happened in the accident.

Josh Klinghoffer has an estimated net worth of $10 million.

Even if his fatal car accident is the first time we’re hearing Josh Klinghoffer’s name, he’s amassed quite a bit of wealth throughout his decades-long career as a musician, songwriter, and guitarist. He dropped out of formal education at just 15 years old to focus on performing and recording music in Los Angeles. In 1997, he joined The Bicycle Thief, a project by former Thelonious Monster frontman Bob Forrest.

Josh Klinghoffer is an American musician known as the guitarist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, as well as his side projects, Dot Hacker and Pluralone. Birth Name: Josh Adam Klinghoffer Birth Place: Santa Monica, Calif. Birth Date: Oct. 3, 1979 Mother: Kathleen Klinghoffer Father: Steven Klinghoffer

After The Bicycle Thief opened for the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1999, Josh struck up a friendship with John. The two began writing together as Josh also recorded drums, bass, vocals, keyboards, and guitar for John’s album. The two also joined the supergroup Ataxia alongside Fugazi’s bassist, Joe Lally. Around the same time, he also appeared on Golden Shoulders’s first two albums in 2002 and 2004.

By 2006, Josh was a session musician for Gnarls Barkley and appeared on their second album. They also opened for the Red Hot Chili Peppers with Josh as a backing musician before he founded his own band, Dot Hacker, in 2008, for which he’s the main songwriter, singer, rhythm guitarist, and pianist, alongside former Gnarls Barkley touring musicians.

But Josh’s greatest source of wealth came from his time with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, when he took over for John following the band’s two-year hiatus. He was even inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Chili Peppers at just 32 years old, the youngest-ever inductee until 2020. But in 2019, Josh “parted ways” with the Peppers when John rejoined the band.

So, Josh went on to his own projects, which included Pluralone, opening for and working with Pearl Jam, as well as collaborating with several musicians, including Iggy Pop, Morrissey, Jane’s Addiction, and more. So his finances are likely in a good place as someone who’s been working consistently with big bands since the turn of the century.

Josh Klinghoffer’s fatal accident could mar his reputation.

Unfortunately, TMZ dropped the news that Josh got into a fatal car accident in March 2024 that led to the death of 47-year-old Israel Sanchez. “[Israel] was dragged across the asphalt as a result of the collision and sustained blunt force trauma to his head, injuries that ultimately killed him only hours later,” according to the article.

It’s no surprise that the family is suing Josh. His attorney, Andrew Brettler, told TMZ: “It was a tragic accident. After Josh struck this pedestrian in the intersection, he immediately pulled over, stopped the car, called 911, and waited until police and the ambulance arrived. Obviously, he's cooperating with the police throughout the traffic investigation. This was purely a tragic accident."

People obtained the lawsuit filed by Israel’s daughter, Ashley, which alleged that Josh was “likely driving while distracting … using a device mere seconds before” he hit her father. There have been no arrests, so we assume that the matter will be dealt with financially in court, although Josh will likely no longer feel the same about his own life after taking that of someone else.

