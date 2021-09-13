Fans Want an Update on Pop Smoke's Killers After His Gravesite Was Vandalized

The untimely death of Brooklyn-born MC Pop Smoke — born Bashar Barakah Jackson — still feels like a punch to the gut for hip-hop fans and musicians alike. While it’s true that the genre has continued to lose many greats and up-and-coming stars over the years, it appears that things are only getting worse.

As the hip-hop world is hopeful that justice will be served in Pop Smoke’s death, fans have noticed that the none of the people arrested and charged in connection with the 20-year-old's murder have stood trial yet. And with news of Pop Smoke’s gravesite being vandalized, fans are outraged and ready to see the justice system work. So, where are Pop Smoke’s alleged killers now? Read on as we give you the lowdown.

Where are Pop Smoke's alleged killers now?

Following Pop Smoke's February 2020 murder after a home invasion, four individuals — Corey Walker, Keandre Rodgers, and two unnamed people — were arrested in July 2020, per Vulture. A fifth person, Jaquan Murphy, was also arrested, but ultimately wasn’t charged in Pop Smoke’s death. However, he was implicated in a series of unrelated shootings from earlier that year, per the LA Times.

ABC News reports that Walker and Rodgers were both charged with what authorities said was murder with the special circumstance allegation that the killing occurred during the commission of a robbery and a burglary, making them eligible for the death penalty. The two unnamed defendants (both minors) were charged with one count of murder and robbery in juvenile court.

Article continues below advertisement

killers of pop smoke deserved to be tortured wtf — zak ! (@UnofficialZakRB) May 7, 2021

In May 2021, one of the unnamed suspects — a 15-year-old — who was arrested for his involvement in the murder confessed to being the one who fatally shot Pop Smoke. According to the New York Daily News, the shocking revelation was in a jailhouse interview between the teen and his cellmate in May 2020. "He admitted that he shot the victim three times with a Baretta 9mm," LAPD Det. Carlos Camacho testified in a May 2021 preliminary hearing for one of the other suspects, Corey Walker.

Article continues below advertisement

The 15-year-old — who, along with the other intruders, had reportedly been seeking to steal the rapper's diamond-studded Rolex and Cuban link chain — allegedly “admitted that they asked for the jewelry” and then had “a confrontation” with Pop Smoke. "They got into a fight, and he shot him three times," Carlos shared. "He said he shot him on the back." On July 6, 2021, Walker appeared in court for re-arraignment, but was unable to enter a new plea to due a system glitch that prevented prosecutors from filing the special paperwork confirming their decision, per a New York Daily News report in July 2021.

However, the prosecutors made the decision to take the death penalty off the table. The outlet reports that Walker’s new plea date was postponed to August 2021. Since then, there has been no word on when the trials are scheduled to start or if a plea deal is currently on the table. At the time of that report, the three other suspects were still awaiting trial in juvenile court. (Keandre Rodgers was eventually determined to have been a minor at the time of murder, per Vulture.)

Article continues below advertisement