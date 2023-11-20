Home > News > Human Interest > Thanksgiving Shop Around! 10 Black-Owned Fashion and Beauty Brands With Black Friday Deals Black-owned fashion and beauty brands are around 365 days a year. However, these 10 companies have the best Black Friday 2023 deals! By Elizabeth Randolph Nov. 20 2023, Published 3:59 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

While Thanksgiving is known as the day for feasting and family, most savvy shoppers’ day to shine is Black Friday. In 2023, Black Friday is bigger than ever (at least online), with many brands announcing their deals days, even weeks before the annual retail extravaganza. If you’re looking to Buy Black in 2023, meaning you’re supporting Black-owned businesses during your holiday shopping, plenty of brands have amazing deals online and in-store.

Don’t know where to get started? Well, you’re in luck because we have 10 Black-owned brands to shop for the fashionista or beauty guru in your life or for yourself!

Fashion

Brandon Blackwood

Brandon Blackwood’s eponymous, Black-owned fashion and handbag line has been worn by celebs like Beyonce, Cassie, and Sheryl Lee Ralph. For Black Friday, the collection is offering a “Blackwood Friday Sale” through the Thanksgiving 2023 weekend. The promotion offers 70 percent off and free shipping for all orders under $300. Talk about a steal! Shop Brandon Blackwood here

Coco and Breezy Eyewear

Coco and Breezy, a genderless eyewear brand founded by sisters and music artists Corianna and Brianna Dotson, is perfect for eyeglasses wearers with a flair for fashion and style. Coco and Breezy doesn’t have a Black Friday sale on its website. However, the line is available at Saks Fifth Avenue for 50 percent off as part of the retailer’s Black Friday sale. Shop Coco and Breezy’s Black Friday sale here

The Sable Collective

The Sable Collective, founded by Shanti Mayers, entrepreneur and co-host of the Around the Way Curls podcast, is an artisanal shop curating “joy, beauty, and wellness” by exclusively selling items from Black creators and businesses. Shop The Sable Collective for Black Friday deals here.

Lita by Ciara

Singer, dancer, mother, wife…is there anything Ciara CAN’T do? Apparently not, because in August 2021, she launched her luxury fashion line, Lita by Ciara, with her hubby Russell Wilson. The brand offers trendy items with sizes ranging from S-2X. In honor of Black Friday, Lita by Ciara is offering 50 percent off of all of its items, promoting its “best sale of the year.” Click here to shop Lita by Ciara.

Nude Barre

After spending years as a dancer frustrated about her lack of options for hosiery as a Black woman, Erin Carpenter took matters into her own hands and launched Nude Barre. Nude Barre strives to create “products that account for all skin tones and body types,” to support “Every hu(e)man” in having comfortable choices in their undergarments.

For Black Friday, Nude Barre is offering a “Friendsgiving sale” that offers 25 percent off of using the code: Giving23. Additionally, the store offers a “refer a friend deal” that allows customers to get a $20 gift card when they give a friend $20. Shop Nude Barre’s deals here

Zelie for She

Zelie for She, founded by LA-based designer Elann Zelie, is a plus-size fashion brand with high-end capsule collections that exude the “unapologetic expression of one's authenticity and individuality.” While Zelie for She doesn’t have an official Black Friday sale, it is offering an archive sale of some of its past collections, giving customers a chance to slay during the holidays for over half the price of the original item’s cost! Shop Zelie for She’s deal here

Beauty

Mielle Organics

While Mielle Organics has been around since 2014, the Black natural hair care company saw a rise in sales when TikTok creator Alix Earle boasted about the brand’s Rosemary Mint Scalp and Hair Straightening Oil.

The company, founded by Monique Rodriguez, is continuing to grow and is having a massive sale for Black Friday. Throughout the Thanksgiving 2023 weekend, Mielle priced all products sitewide as $7. If you’re familiar with Mielle’s products, you’ll know how astounding that price gauge is! Click here for Mielle Organics’ Black Friday sale

Fenty Beauty

The business that earned Rihanna her “Avon Lady” nickname, Fenty Beauty, is thriving more than ever since RiRi launched the line in 2017. While Fenty Beauty doesn’t have a Black Friday deal on its website, fans of the brand can get its Gloss Bomb lipgloss for 30 percent off and the Fenty Beauty Eau de Parfum for 5 percent off. Shop Sephora’s Fenty Beauty Black Friday deal here

Pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath Labs, a Black woman-owned brand founded by British makeup artist Pat McGrath, offers everything a beauty girlie desires, including lips, eye, face, and skincare. For Black Friday weekend, Pat McGrath is having its biggest sale of the season, offering 30-40 percent off its items, depending on how much money you spend. According to its website, the deal includes 30 percent off of items $50 or more, 40 percent off items $150 or more, and 40 percent off items $250 or more. Shop Pat McGrath’s Black Friday deals here.

Ixora BB