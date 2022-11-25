7 Black Friday Memes to Laugh at While You're Camping Outside of Walmart

Send help. It's coming. The craziest day in retail. The most unenjoyable Friday of the year. I'm sure you know what we're referring to. Black Friday, of course!

Per Dictionary.com, in the U.S., Black Friday refers to the day after Thanksgiving, which has unofficially been dubbed the first day of the holiday shopping season. As a result, it's usually loaded with lots of discounts, markdowns, and fights.