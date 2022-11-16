Green Wednesday Is the Pre-Holiday Celebration Stoners Didn’t Know They Needed

The most wonderful time of year is upon us, but seasonal depression has a lot of us in a chokehold. Between grief, family drama, and daylight savings time, it’s easy to feel low during the holidays — which is exactly why hundreds of thousands of people across the country get high.

It’s no surprise that the mile-high city was among the first to legalize recreational marijuana. Since then, more than a dozen states have adopted the law that allows stoners to smoke their weed in peace.