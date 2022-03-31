Celebrity Makeup Artist AJ Crimson Has Passed Away at the Age of 27

Celebrity Makeup Artist AJ Crimson Has Passed Away at the Age of 27By Tatayana Yomary
Mar. 31 2022, Published 11:21 a.m. ET
Beauty entrepreneur AJ Crimson, best known for founding his self-titled beauty line in 2012, has unfortunately passed away.
He was just 27 years old.
AJ's death was announced on March 30, 2022, on Instagram.
As the news of AJ’s death continues to circulate within the beauty community and beyond, there is one obvious question in mind: What was AJ Crimson’s cause of death? Here is everything we know.
AJ Crimson’s cause of death is currently unknown.
The beauty community has endured a major loss. News of AJ Crimson’s death was confirmed by The Shade Room after numerous celebrities shared the news on social media. However, no more details surrounding his death have been shared.
We can assume that since the news of AJ’s death just broke, AJ’s family and loved ones are likely waiting before speaking about his death. There is also the possibility that AJ’s family would prefer to keep the details surrounding his passing private.
As fans continue to yearn for answers, all we can do is play the waiting game to see how things pan out.
AJ Crimson had accumulated a sizable net worth throughout his career.
As of this writing, reports share that AJ had a net worth of approximately $1 million. This number is a direct result of AJ’s work as a beauty entrepreneur and celebrity makeup artist. In fact, AJ just released his Master Artistry Vegan Fiber Brush Collection on March 7, 2022, which has already received rave reviews.
In case you've been living under a rock, the 27-year-old was one of the most revered beauty experts in the game. AJ not only worked with a slew of famous names, but his self-titled beauty line also opened the door for beauty aficionados of color to find products made with their skin tones in mind.
Not to mention, AJ received praise in the industry for being a self-taught makeup artist and honing his skills under the direction of Joanne Gair and Mathu Andersen. He also went on the work with the “Mother of Makeup," self-made billionaire Ms. Pat McGrath.
AJ’s official site shares that his beauty products have been used in countless creative projects including runway shows and magazine publications. Additionally, AJ’s products were used for makeup design on the sets of movies and TV series including Scandal, Girlfriends, The Hunger Games, and many more.
AJ did so much in the industry for beauty lovers of color and beyond. We can only imagine what other amazing contributions AJ would have brought to the table.
Life can truly be cruel at times, but beauty lovers worldwide will forever be grateful for AJ’s passion for helping women reclaim their confidence through beauty. Our thoughts and prayers are with AJ’s family and loved ones at this time.