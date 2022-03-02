Calling All Makeup Junkies! These Must-Have Cosmetic Products Are Used on the Set of 'Euphoria'

Every makeup lover has a black liner in their vanity. Perhaps you have a traditional pencil, or maybe a felt-tip pen. According to Page Six, Inglot's cult-favorite water-proof gel pot eyeliner — AMC Eyeliner Gel — is used on Euphoria's set. The best example of what this product can do is probably Alexa Demie's Maddy, who usually rocks a winged-liner look — sometimes even double wings!

According to Inglot's website, "the creamy and delicate formula dries to a long-lasting, smudge-proof, and crease-proof finish." Though it comes in dozens of colors, shade 77 — a rich black — is the most popular.