Akarsh Hemrajani Is Building More Than a Dance Floor “I want a place where people can come in, find music, talk about it, and feel like they are part of something." By Reese Watson Published July 30 2026, 7:26 p.m. ET Source: Robert Downing

The artist, DJ, and experience designer is shaping underground music spaces through sound, curation, community, and the quiet work that happens before the first track plays.

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Before a crowd knows whether a night will stay with them, Akarsh Hemrajani is already paying attention to the room. The sound system, the first records, the way people enter, the pace of the floor, the small decisions that help strangers relax into a shared experience. For Hemrajani, DJing has never been only about playing music. It is about building the conditions for people to find each other through it.

Hemrajani is an artist, DJ, and experience designer working across underground dance music, sound engineering, event production, and community building. His sets move through house, minimal, deep tech, electro, and techno, but the genres are only part of the work. He is more interested in what happens when the music, the space, and the people begin to feel connected.

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“A good dance floor is not just a room with speakers,” Hemrajani says. “It is something people enter together. The music has to guide that, but the whole environment matters.”

That way of thinking has shaped his role in Atlanta’s underground scene and beyond, with work reaching into Miami and New York. Hemrajani has performed at events and venues including Deep Tropics, Miami Music Week closing events for Un_Mute, Sarah Tonin, and Electric Pickle, Pangea, The Eastern in Atlanta, Masquerade Atlanta, Palo Santo, El Malo, 94th Aero Squadron Miami, and TBA Brooklyn. His residencies include Banshee, Desires, Read The Room, and Alley Cat Music.

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Those credits place him in the booth, but Hemrajani’s view of the scene extends well beyond it. He has worked as a sound engineer, promoter, organizer, and community builder. That range has given him a close look at the labor behind a meaningful night, including the parts most people never see.

“People often think the DJ is the whole story,” he says. “The truth is that a strong scene is built by promoters, sound people, venue teams, artists, and the people who keep showing up. The audience may not see all of that work, but they feel it.”

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Hemrajani came to underground dance music first through curiosity. He was drawn to digging for records, discovering new sounds, attending events, and learning the craft of DJing. Over time, that interest expanded. He wanted to understand how the full experience was built, from track selection to sound quality to the culture around the room.

“What pulled me in was discovery,” he says. “You hear a record you did not know existed, then suddenly you want to understand the world around it. Who made it? Where did it come from? What kind of room does it belong in?”

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That curiosity eventually turned into a broader commitment. Hemrajani began to see underground dance music as one of the rare places where people from different backgrounds could gather without needing much explanation. The dance floor could become a temporary community, one shaped by rhythm, trust, and the feeling that everyone in the room was part of the same moment.

That sense of belonging did not come automatically for him. Hemrajani grew up in a relatively conservative background, and entering nightlife and underground music culture meant stepping into a world that felt unfamiliar at first. It required him to challenge expectations, build confidence, and earn trust inside a fragmented and competitive scene.

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“I had to find my place,” he says. “I did not come from an environment where this path felt obvious. I had to learn the culture, respect it, and figure out how I could contribute without forcing myself into it.”

That word, contribute, comes up often in how Hemrajani talks about his work. He does not see underground dance music as a shortcut to visibility or a platform for ego. He sees it as a culture that has to be cared for. That view matters at a time when dance music is becoming more commercialized, more content-driven, and more shaped by social media metrics.

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Hemrajani does not dismiss digital platforms. He understands that social media can help people find new music and connect with events. His concern is what happens when attention becomes the goal instead of the byproduct. “Viral moments can bring people in, but they do not build culture by themselves,” he says. “What keeps people coming back is the feeling that the room means something.”

Across underground dance music, he sees a renewed interest in smaller, more intentional events where sound quality, curation, and community matter more than spectacle. For Hemrajani, that shift is encouraging. He believes the strongest spaces are built through consistency, trust, and a willingness to put the music first.

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That belief informs how he selects records. He is drawn to tracks that tell a story, challenge the expected direction of a set, or open the floor in a different way. He does not chase trends for the sake of appearing current. He wants his sets to feel like journeys, with enough patience for the room to change as the night develops. “Track selection is a form of care,” he says. “You are listening to the crowd, but you are also offering them something. You want to create discovery without losing the connection.”

Source: Robert Downing

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The technical side of his work supports that aim. Sound engineering has taught Hemrajani that a room can be shaped as much by clarity and balance as by song choice. Poor sound can flatten even the strongest record. A well-tuned space can let people hear details, feel the low end properly, and stay inside the music longer.

That attention to structure has also made him a more deliberate organizer. Building events requires more than taste. It demands planning, financial discipline, problem-solving, and the ability to adapt when audience behavior changes. Hemrajani has learned that sustainable music communities are built over time, not through one successful night.

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“Anyone can want a great event,” he says. “The harder part is showing up with consistency, solving the unglamorous problems, and making sure the people involved feel respected.”

His long-term vision includes opening a record store and venue that can operate as a cultural hub. The idea is not only to create another place to dance. Hemrajani imagines a space for listening, conversation, music discovery, and connection beyond late-night events. It would support artists and audiences while giving underground culture a physical home

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“I want a place where people can come in, find music, talk about it, and feel like they are part of something,” he says. “The dance floor matters, but the culture has to live outside of that too.” That larger vision captures what makes Hemrajani’s work distinct. He is not trying to be only the person behind the decks. He is building the room, the sound, the relationships, and the pathways that allow underground music to keep moving.