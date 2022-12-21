DJ Earworm Is More Than Just the "United States of Pop" Mashup Guy

Things to look forward to in the music world in December: your Spotify Wrapped and DJ Earworm's end-of-year mashup.

If you're not familiar with his work, let's get you up to speed. Every December, DJ Earworm drops a fire track that contains bits and pieces from all of the year’s best songs. Known as the “United States of Pop," this medley of top songs makes a great track to play at New Year's Eve parties and serves as a reminder of how many great songs came out this year.