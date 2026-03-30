West Coast House Pioneer DJ Dan Has Died Unexpectedly at the Age of 57 "He leaves behind not just a discography, but a culture." By Chrissy Bobic Published March 30 2026, 10:20 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@djdanmusic

The Los Angeles music artist known as DJ Dan, whose real name was Daniel Wherrett, has died. According to a press release on his booking agency's website, the artist died in March 2026 around the age of 57 years old. But what was DJ Dan's cause of death? Given his far reach as an artist over the years and across decades of changes in music, he left a lasting impact.

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Now, the fans that DJ Dan left behind want to know what happened. He hadn't publicly shared any health issues with fans and social media followers. So for many, DJ Dan's death came as a shock. He had even promoted live events on social media in the days before he died. Since he died fairly young, there are a lot of questions now about DJ Dan's death and what happened to him.

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What was DJ Dan's cause of death?

At the time of the announcement of Dan's death, there wasn't a clear cause of death provided. According to a woman by the name of Dora King on Facebook, who claims to be Dan's sister, however, the music artist died from a "massive heart attack." She shared as much in a Facebook post, but that has not been confirmed elsewhere at this time. APT Entertainment, the agency that represented Dan, shared a press release on its website about Dan's death.

"It is with profound sorrow, deep admiration, and an enduring sense of gratitude and love that we announce the passing of Daniel Wherrett — known professionally to the world simply as DJ Dan — one of the most beloved, genre-defying, and genuinely influential pioneers in the history of American electronic music," the press release said. "He leaves behind not just a discography, but a culture — a way of feeling music that touched millions of souls across four decades and five continents."

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Per the press release announcing Dan's death, the iconic DJ known for a particular blend of house music, funk, and disco believed that he was meant to "heal through music." He also reportedly once wrote, "Enjoy every day to its fullest, no matter what BS or drama the world throws at ya ... We only get one 'go' on this carnival ride ... What's after ... Who knows?"

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Fellow DJ and music producer Jim Hopkins posted on Facebook about losing his "best friend" in the wake of Dan's death. According to Insomniac, the pair worked together often over the years and bonded over their shared love of rave music and hunting down records. They met at a record store and, soon after, began making music together.

DJ Dan was known for his specific brand of music.