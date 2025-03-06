Midnight Riot Founder Andy Williams Has Died, Tributes Pour in From Music Industry Andy Williams was a popular member of the U.K. Music scene for over thirty years and founded the popular music label Midnight Riot. By Danielle Jennings Published March 6 2025, 2:01 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@defectedrecords

Less than three months into 2025, and there have been a number of celebrity deaths that have shocked and hurt fans across music, movies, and television. Famed Midnight Riot label head Andy Williams is sadly the latest to be added to the list of those we’ve lost.

The music producer, who also was known to fans as Yam Who?, was a popular member of the U.K. music scene for over thirty years and founded the popular music label Midnight Riot, according to MixMag.

What was Midnight Riot founder Andy Williams's cause of death?

On Thursday, March 6, news of Andy’s death began to circulate throughout social media, as various artists from the music scene and those who worked closely with him throughout his career, posted about his passing. As of now, there has been no news regarding his cause of death or the circumstances surrounding his passing. Additionally, none of his family members has spoken out, as the news of his death spread.

Tributes for Andy Williams pour in.

A number of music industry figures took to social media with tributes for Andy. Defected Records wrote, “ Everyone at Defected is truly shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of our good friend, Andy Williams,” the label wrote. ”Andy has always been a ray of light. He is a great DJ, producer, and label owner, but most importantly … a great person. He was always kind to everyone he met and never asked for anything in return,” they added.

